Zoe Spencer and Kai Cenat Streamer University controversy explained

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat and YouTuber Zoe Spencer have been involved in a controversy after Cenat supposedly rejected Spencer's application for the Streamer University program. Spencer was seen getting emotional during her broadcast after learning that her application for a position within the university had been denied.

Cenat has since stated that her behavior during an episode of the Druski show had given her "second-hand embarrassment," and that some behind-the-scenes interactions between her and the "bros" had been the contributing factor for her application being denied.

This article covers both Zoe Spencer's statements about the matter during her emotional livestream and Cenat's reaction in a subsequent broadcast of his own.

Kai Cenat and Zoe Spencer's Streamer University drama explained

Kai Cenat's Streamer University is a weekend-long learning program focused on helping aspiring streamers learn the ropes of content creation under the tutelage of "professors. " The entire experience takes place in an actual college. Streamer University is free of charge, and Cenat recently announced the chosen participants for the experience.

With Zoe Spencer not being one of the individuals chosen, she went on Twitch on May 16, 2025, getting emotional while talking about not being selected despite having applied for Streamer University. Spencer stated that not being selected felt like being that friend who "didn't get invited to the party."

She also talked about her style of content creation, claiming she did not understand why she was "outcasted":

"I don't understand why I'm outcasted the way I am. I'm not a troublemaker, yeah, I play, but don't we all play? Don't we all do the same thing?"

She also addressed rumors that she and Kai Cenat had been in a relationship, stating that these speculations were "absolutely not true."

Addressing Spencer's emotional livestream, Kai Cenat went onto his broadcast and explained the reason why Spencer had not been selected as one of the individuals partaking in Streamer University:

"Read between the lines... It started here. September 24th. In Atlanta. I ain't never said nothing, and I ain't gon lie, I ain't hold it, I'm not holding this against you. I'm not putting it past you because I know who you are as a person. September 24th. Druski Show. I never got to tell you how that sh** made me feel..."

Explaining that he felt second-hand embarrassment from Zoe Spencer's behavior, Kai Cenat continued:

"I deada** for the first time, and my bad that I didn't get to talk about it with you, but like, felt second hand embarrassment, like felt embarrassed... You know, Zoe is like very... outgoing, she's very positive, that's her sh**... But, right there, something felt off."

Going further, he said that something had happened behind the scenes, which also contributed to his decision not to take her into Streamer University:

"It's none of my business.. something happened with Zoe and the bros... behind the scenes, that was some type of weird sh** going on that's just, that's never been on the internet, none of that, and there's no reason for me to talk."

In other news, Twitch streamer Louis "LosPollosTV" recently apologized after his father, Wad, made remarks about Cenat's Streamer University, calling the experience a "scam" and a "money grab."

