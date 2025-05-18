Zoe Spencer apologizes after Kai Cenat clarified why she was not picked for Streamer University

Twitch streamer Zoe Spencer has issued an apology to Kai Cenat after the latter recently addressed her not being picked for Cenat's Streamer University program. To those unaware, Zoe Spencer was recently seen getting emotional during her broadcast while talking about not being selected for Kai's program. She stated that she felt like she was being "outcasted."

In particular, Cenat had pointed out a particular instance from September 2024, when Zoe had behaved in a manner that, as per Cenat, gave him "second-hand embarrassment." A clip subsequently went viral of her being involved in a verbal altercation with Cenat from last year.

Now, reacting to the clip, Spencer has apologised to Kai Cenat for her behavior on that day, stating:

"Okay, that was the clip, that happened that day. Kai, this is for you. If I offended you in any kind of way, with that clip, I do apologise."

"Don't ever like to make anybody feel uncomfortable": Zoe Spencer apologizes to Kai Cenat after Streamer University drama

Zoe Spencer and Kai Cenat have been going back and forth online about Spencer not being selected for Streamer University, a learning experience being organised by Cenat for up-and-coming streamers to hone their skills and increase their knowledge in the field.

In the case of Zoe Spencer, the streamer had previously talked about other individuals from Kai Cenat's circle being selected, while she felt like being the friend who "didn't get invited to the party."

Reacting to this, Kai Cenat then stated during a Twitch broadcast that her behavior back in September 2024, alongside some behind-the-scenes interactions between "Zoe and the bros," were the reasons behind him not picking Spencer.

Now, apologizing for her behavior, Spencer has said that she did intend to make Cenat feel uncomfortable:

"I don't ever like to make anybody uncomfortable, that's not what I was like, trying to do."

She further stated that she did not expect that Cenat would end up feeling the way he did in the aftermath of their interaction:

"I didn't even think you would feel embarrassed because of that, just because like, there was times where like, that same kind of banter happened. Like, there was another time, you like called me a b***h before, and we react like that, so, I assumed, like, we were doing the same thing. So, if I like offended you, or like, if I embarrassed you, in a way, like, I apologize. I did not know that I did that. I felt like I did something just because you wasn't saying anything to me."

Streamer University is intended to be free of charge, and despite Cenat's thoughtful intentions, the program has continually found itself in the middle of controversy online.

