Kai Cenat claims he will never host Streamer University again after backlash

Kai Cenat recently expressed his frustration with the backlash he is receiving over Streamer University, which is a free learning experience being offered by the Twitch star for up-and-coming content creators. The streamer was seen angrily talking about him receiving hate for the project, claiming that he would not want to be involved in such an endeavour again.

Ad

Talking about the matter during a live broadcast on Twitch, Kai Cenat stated:

"F**k! See, that's the thing like, I never... Like, I'm never doing this sh** again. I'm never doing this f**king sh** again... 'Cause like, n***a. No matter which direction I go, no matter which way I try to make sure things is good, I always get the bad end of the stick."

Ad

Trending

Further, discussing his bank statements with regard to his expenditure on Streamer University, Cenat said:

"My bank statements is f**king ridiculous behind this sh**. Nobody's paying a dime to be in this sh**. This is strictly for me to help n****s. I'm finna crash out."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kai Cenat goes on a rant during Twitch broadcast after Streamer University drama

Kai Cenat had initially announced the Streamer University project with the release of a Harry Potter-inspired trailer for the learning experience on May 6, 2025. Since then, the project has been continually involved in controversy.

Initially, Twitch streamer Louis "LosPollosTV" made headlines after his father, known online as Wad, made remarks criticising Streamer University, calling it a "money grab" and a "scam." Soon after, Kai Cenat responded to the remarks during his livestream, stating that hearing Louis' father left him heartbroken. LosPollosTV and his father ended up apologizing soon after.

Ad

Twitch and Kick streamer Félix "xQc" also criticized the topics being covered under Streamer University. Stating that the facets being taught, such as Sex Education, Business Management, and Music Production, were irrelevant to content creation, xQc asserted that the focus should be on "react, stalling, event hosting, fake drama, clip farming."

Most recently, Kai Ceant and Zoe Spencer were involved in a controversy after the latter made a tearful statement during her broadcast, announcing that she had not been selected for Streamer University, and felt "outcasted" as a result.

Ad

Reacting to the recent drama ensuing around Streamer University, Kai Cenat said:

"This is an idea and I know how exciting it may be to certain people, but like, bro... you don't have to let this determine who you are as a creator."

On the other side, Twitch streamer Tae "Tae2Smooth" reacted to getting his application for Streamer University denied, claiming that there was "no coming back from this" and that there are individuals who have "done worse" and are still "getting chances."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More