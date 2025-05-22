Agent 00 reacts to SoLLUMINATI getting Twitch ban, says he will keep getting banned due to him being “unfiltered”

Twitch streamer and AMP member Din "Agent00" has reacted to Jayvontay "SoLLUMINATI's" recent ban on Twitch. This was the latter's second ban on the Amazon-owned platform within the month of May, 2025. Agent 00 has claimed that this trend may continue, as SoLLUMINATI is an "unfiltered" personality.

Claiming that SoLLUMINATI was the "archetype" of a streamer that would be at odds with Twitch moderation, Agent 00 stated:

"That was going to happen, bro. It's not even like, bro, unfortunately... SoLLUMINATI is... What's the best way to say this, bro? Like, the Twitch moderation team, that would be their exact archetype they probably wouldn't like. So, realistically, we all seen it coming, bro. We all seen it coming."

Din further claimed:

"It will probably realistically keep happening, and I don't think it's right, but he's just like, how do I explain it... He's just like very unfiltered, bro."

"Honestly felt like they was going jab for jab": Agent 00 reacts to the feud between SoLLUMINATI and Zoe Spencer

The feud between Twitch streamers Zoe Spencer and SoLLUMINATI emerged after the former tearfully discussed her not being selected for Kai Cenat's Streamer University. While this was eventually justified by Cenat during a broadcast, SoLLUMINATI reacted to the entire drama by calling out Spencer for her behavior. He stated that the latter "humiliates" and "emasculates" the male streamers she collaborates with.

This resulted in a back-and-forth between the two online, with Spencer calling out SoLLUMINATI during her own broadcasts and cussing out his family. As matters escalated between the two, Twitch handed SoLLUMINATI a ban on May 21, 2025, which was his second ban within a month. He had previously been banned on May 4, 2025, after allegedly using a transphobic slur during a broadcast.

Agent 00 stated that he did not know the exact statement made by SoLLUMINATI that resulted in his second ban, and that the two seemed to be going "jab for jab" in their broadcasts:

"I don't know what it was that he said because I genuinely felt like nothing he said in that last one was (against) TOS. It honestly felt like they was going jab for jab with each other... So, I don't know what it was, to be honest with you. Maybe it was a moment that I missed but nothing that I've seen felt like it was bannable."

Kick streamer Adin Ross has claimed that SoLLUMINATI may soon be shifting to Kick in light of his recent bans on Twitch, and that the wheels are already in motion to make the move happen.

