Who is Zoe Spencer, and why is she considered controversial?

Zoe Spencer is a popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber who has recently become the topic of discussion in streaming circles after her controversy with streamers Kai Cenat and Jayvontay "SoLLUMINATI." Spencer started uploading on YouTube in 2022 and has acquired a large fanbase on the platform, with over 286,000 subscribers.

Furthermore, her Twitch account boasts over 295,000 followers. She is known for hosting Just Chatting and IRL broadcasts, and occasionally streams herself playing GTA V.

Zoe Spencer has previously appeared alongside Twitch star Kai Cenat and his inner circle, including comedian Druski and other Any Means Possible (AMP) group members such as Roberto "Fanum." The streamer recently became embroiled in a major controversy after tearfully discussing her not being selected for Kai Cenat's Streamer University, which also sparked a reaction from the latter himself, along with other content creators.

Zoe Spencer's Streamer University controversy explained

Kai Cenat's Streamer University is a free learning experience offered by the Twitch star to relatively smaller creators to help them gain the skills and knowledge required to excel in the streamer industry. However, after Cenat revealed the list of individuals who had been selected for the experience, which is free of cost, Zoe Spencer expressed her disappointment in an emotional broadcast on her Twitch channel on May 16, 2025.

While claiming that other individuals from Cenat's circle had been selected, Spencer stated that she had been "outcasted" and felt like that friend who "didn't get invited to the party." She said:

""I know I troll and I play a lot, but it's just my personality, y'know? I'm a real person, and I mean well behind all people, even people that hurt me, I give chance after chance. In all my relationships, my friendships, everything... I wish people saw all the good in me."

Reacting to this, Kai Cenat addressed the reason for not picking her, claiming that a verbal altercation between him and Spencer on September 24, 2024, had given him "second-hand embarrassment." Further, he stated that some events had transpired between Spencer and Cenat's "bros" that also contributed towards his decision.

Now, despite Zoe Spencer apologizing for her behavior, she became the subject of critique by Twitch streamer Jayvontay "SoLLUMINATI," who claimed that Spencer would "humiliate" and "emasculate" the male streamers she often collaborates with, and that she partakes in "masculine" behavior during her broadcasts:

"No hate to whoever this girl is, no way you got your a*s on and cry 'cause you didn't make a University bro... This b**ch is a grown woman... bro that masculine a** sh** that you be doin'... we can't trust you. I wouldn't put you on at all b*tch. Cut that masculine sh** out and maybe you might get more opportunities."

This resulted in an online altercation between the two, with Zoe Spencer insulting SoLLUMINATI's family and dog, while stating that the latter should "get a life" and calling him "broke." SoLLUMINATI then retaliated by asking his viewers if he should "let her live" or "say goodbye."

With matters seemingly getting out of hand, other streamers also attempted to intervene, with FaZe Clan member Joshua "YourRAGE" asking Zoe Spencer to apologize to SoLLUMINATI and end their beef.

Eventually, the back-and-forth between the two parties resulted in fallout for SoLLUMINATI as well, as he received his second ban on Twitch in May 2025. Now, the streamer is expected to soon join Kick instead, as per a revelation made by Adin Ross during a Kick broadcast.

