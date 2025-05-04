Asmongold rejects the idea of debating HasanAbi after accusing him of expressing "support for a terrorist organization"

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has stated that he will not entertain the idea of him indulging in a live debate with Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi." This comes just days after the latter was involved in a debate with his long-time political foe, Ethan Klein, with whom he has been going back and forth online for months.

Ad

Turning down the idea of a live debate with Hasan, Asmongold said:

"Why would I talk to Hasan? So he can lie and make up a bunch of bullsh** like he did with Ethan. I'm not going to talk to Hasan."

Further, Asmon claimed that he would not like to partake in a conversation with the Turkish-American streamer since he believes the latter has been expressing "support for a terrorist organization”:

Ad

Trending

"You are expressing material support for a terrorist organization. You do so on a daily basis, and that's it. It's literally that simple. It's obvious."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Not going to have somebody lie to me": Asmongold turns down the idea of debating HasanAbi live

Asmongold has been reacting to the recently held debate between HasanAbi and Ethan Klein, while giving his own takes on the discussion during a broadcast on his second Twitch channel, zackrawrr. He had recently shared his opinion on the Israel-Palestine crisis as a whole as well, stating that he wished the United States government were not "funding it as much."

Ad

Now, Asmongold has vehemently turned down the idea of engaging in a debate with Hasan, claiming that the latter would "lie" to him:

"I'm not going to go and be like, okay, let's explain what it is. I'm watching the clip, I'm not going to explain this. I'm not going to have somebody lie to me. I have no interest and not even a slight desire to have any conversation about it whatsoever."

Ad

Asmongold had recently stated that only "middle-aged women" who were "simps" were supporting HasanAbi on X following the debate. Furthermore, he called out Hasan's remarks regarding the reported occurrence of "mass r***s" at the time of the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. The latter had recently reiterated his view on the matter during the debate with Ethan Klein.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More