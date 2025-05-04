Asmongold claims only "simps" are supporting HasanAbi after debate with Ethan Klein

Twitch streamer and political commentator Zack "Asmongold" recently claimed that "almost all" of fellow Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi's" supporters on X are "middle-aged women" who supposedly dote on the streamer. This comment by Asmongold came after the recently held live debate between long-time adversaries HasanAbi and Ethan Klein.

During his Twitch broadcast on May 3, 2025, Asmongold claimed that the netizens who have been backing HasanAbi up online following the debate are mostly "simps," stating:

"So, what I've noticed is that almost all of the people that are supporting Hasan on stream, sorry, on Twitter are a bunch of mentally ill middle aged women. That's basically it. That is the vast majority of the support Hasan has on Twitter. Actual simps. That's it."

"It made him look awful": Asmongold comments on HasanAbi's participation in the debate with Ethan Klein

During their debate, HasanAbi and Ethan Klein discussed several topics, both relating to their own fallout online and political topics on which the two hold differing opinions. However, one of Hasan's comments during a political discussion became a subject of controversy.

The streamer had reiterated his views on the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, dismissing reports of "mass r**es" occurring at the time. These remarks have drawn ire from other political commentators such as Steven "Destiny."

While claiming that Hasan's statements on the matter made him "look awful," Asmongold also stated that the Turkish-American streamer's take was him "playing defense for r**e":

"Anybody who watched that debate, and thought that Hasan didn't look like a moron, and didn't look bad, you've been completely ideologically captured. One hundred percent. It made him look awful... Bro, I've never seen somebody play more defense for r**e in my life. Never in my life. It was impressive."

In other news, Asmongold recently gave his own take on the Israel-Palestine conflict. While stating that he does not have strong opinions on the matter, he did wish that the United States government "wouldn't fund it as much."

