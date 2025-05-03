"I wish our government wouldn't fund it as much": Asmongold gives his opinion about Israel/Palestine conflict

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently gave his take on the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis after the recent live debate that took place between Ethan Klein and HasanAbi. While stating that he does not hold strong opinions about the conflict, Asmongold revealed that he wishes that the United States government would not "fund it as much."

Talking about the matter while streaming on his second Twitch channel zackrawrr, Asmongold said:

"I have like, some opinions about it, but I don't really have like, super strong opinions about it. I'm sorry, I don't. I don't really have super strong opinions. I don't live in Israel, I don't live in Palestine, like I think my only real opinion about it is like, I wish our government wouldn't fund it as much. Like, that's really it."

Asmongold gives his take on the Israel Palestine conflict during Twitch broadcast

Asmongold has recently delved deeply into political commentary, covering various political topics of the current times, including the Israel-Palestine crisis. He has previously made controversial comments about individuals living in the Middle East, which eventually led to him being let go from his role in One True King (OTK).

Now, the streamer claims to hold no strong opinions on the matter, while maintaining a more centered view on the matter. He also claimed that he would have no qualms in raising money for families in Gaza:

"I just think this is just... so messy, and so gray, that I just don't really want to be in wrong. Honestly. Like, I would not problem raising money for like, you know, families or like, victims in Gaza, that have had like their homes destroyed and they've been displaced... or raising money for people who have had their families kidnapped by Hamas. I feel like both of these are innocent civilians, innocent victims that are caught up in a war between governments and militaries."

