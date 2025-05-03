5 most controversial moments from HasanAbi and Ethan Klein's heated debate

After nearly two years of being embroiled in a feud involving a series of online back-and-forths, prominent creators within the political streaming ecosphere, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker and H3H3 Productions' founder Ethan Klein sat down on May 2, 2025, to debate not only political issues but their personal issues with each other as well. The debate aired on Piker's Twitch channel and Klien's YouTube podcast.

In October 2023, after a successful collaborative podcast project called Leftovers that ran for over two years, Piker and Klien called it quits. Friction was created between the two creators due to their varying political ideologies; Ethan Klein's support for Israel during the Middle Eastern conflict clashed directly with HasanAbi's pro-Palestine viewpoints.

Fast forward to 2025, after multiple allegations and insults thrown at each other, Klien invited Piker to settle their differences, and the latter obliged. As of this writing, the debate has garnered over a million views in under 15 hours.

Looking at the most controversial moments from HasanAbi and Ethan Klein's interaction

Just as his stream started, Klein labelled the event as a "reunion":

"It's the H3 Show, the date is the second of May, and it is the long-awaited Leftovers reunion. How nice, we're back together, and it's gonna end a lot better than the second time than it did the first time, right? How can it be worse?" (Timestamp - 0:00:30)

Promptly after, at 12:30 pm, HasanAbi dialed in via a Zoom call and suggested some "ground rules":

"So, I wanted to come on and make this as issue-specific as possible, but yes, you have grievances with me, and of course, I think they're valid to address." (Timestamp - 10:05)

After this, the two discussed their definitions for terms that would be critical to their debate, and then proceeded to address their views on subjects like the Israel—Palestine conflict, antisemitism, and Nelson Mandela, as well as issues of drama, including fellow streamers and "obsessed comments."

Here are some of the most controversial moments from Ethan Klein and HasanAbi's five-hour-ling debate.

1) HasanAbi claims Ethan Klein has posted about him 110 times since January 31, 2025

Ethan shows HasanAbi proof of the times a fan channel has posted about him (Image via H3H3 Podcast/YouTube)

Just as the broadcast came up to the three-hour mark, Klein claimed that Piker's "fan channels" released 66 videos of the H3H3 founder over the last 22 days. Hasan was seemingly prepared for this accusation and responded with a statistic of his own:

"On your Instagram stories, not including clips, since January 31st, you have mentioned me 110 times. ('I don't believe that...you're saying I storied about you a 100 times this year, that's an absolute f**king lie,' said Klein)."

Hasan then broke down Ethan's posts using daily averages, and these figures seemed to come as a shock to Klien:

"You have 1.2 posts per day about me, nine stories per week...this is shocking, it shocked you, it seems ('Sure, yeah', said Ethan)."

2) HasanAbi and Ethan Klein discuss the H3 snark controversy

The r/h3snark subreddit has nearly 40,000 members (Image via r/h3snark/Reddit)

r/h3snark is a subreddit community that aims to share "criticism of the H3 Podcast/ the H3 Show with Ethan Klein." This Reddit page has accused Klein of various transgressions, including the use of racial slurs, antisemitic remarks, and inappropriate comments about victims of terrorist attacks.

In response, Klein has alleged that the subreddit has engaged in a coordinated harassment campaign against him and his family. During his debate with Hasan, Klein accused the Twitch streamer of promoting the snark community and encouraging the harassment against him:

"Hasan, can I ask you a question, why the f**k were you browinsing H3 snark the other day, and pulling clips from that?" (Timestamp - 2:26:46)

In response, Piker claimed that Klein's "entire subreddit" or r/h3h3productions is dedicated to criticizing HasanAbi content:

"Ethan, you're entire subreddit is a snark subreddit dedicated to me, what the f**k are you talking about? ('That's literally not true...', Ethan responded) You have personally moderated your subreddit to turn into this, by the way." (Timestamp - 2:27:06)

3) HasanAbi doubles down and compares Rashid Al Haddad to Anne Frank

Hasan interviewed Rashid Al Haddad on January 17, 2024 (Image via HasanAbi/YouTube)

In early 2024, Piker interviewed Rashid Al Haddad, a 19-year-old Yemeni who gained attention on TikTok. Al Haddad had posted videos of himself aboard the Galaxy Leader, a ship seized by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, leading to his nicknames like "Hot Houthi" or "Tim-Houthi Chalamet."

During the debate, Hasan spoke on Klein alleging that Al Haddad was a "terrorist":

"You have considered a 19-year-old Yemeni TikToker who is not even a part of the Al Houthi family, with no Houthi affiliation, but simply a person that says he stands with the Houthies, and I do too, a terrorist, over and over again, because he has a gun in the second highest gun ownership density per capita." (Timestamp - 3:23:51)

Klein did not deny any of these allegations, and when Piker suggested that the H3H3 founder labelled Al Haddad as a "terrorist," Ethan responded simply by saying, "he is."

Klein then posed a question to HasanAbi:

"Do you think he's like Anne Frank?"

Hasan enthusiastically answered, claiming that because Al Haddad survived acts of terrorism and genocide, he could be compared to Frank during the Holocaust:

"Oh, of course, absolutely, he has withstood genocide by the Saudi government, of course I do."

4) HasanAbi denies certain reports of sexual violence that happened during the Israel-Palestine conflict

HasanAbi defending his comments on sexual violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict (Image via H3 Podcast/YouTube)

In October 2024, while streaming live, Piker faced significant backlash over his comments regarding allegations of sexual violence committed by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

Klein brought this topic up around two hours into the debate, asking Hasan:

"You deny that mass r**es happened, not that r**es happened."

Hasan responded, clarifying his stance:

"Yes, I do. ('Ok, good, ' said Klein) Because there is no evidence... At that point, I personally took a position where I said very carefully and very deliberately that mass r**es that are directed by Hamas did not happen. There was no evidence for this whatsoever."

After Klein cited a source from The Times of Israel, Hasan questioned why the individuals accused of committing these acts have not been prosecuted yet:

"Since the article that you mentioned came out, there have been further prosecutions about this. Why have they not led to any real prosecutions?" (Timestamp - 1:51:47)

Klein responded, saying:

"They're f**king dead, you moron."

5) Ethan Klien calls HasanAbi a "b*tch made coward" nearing the end of the debate

Soon after the four-hour mark, Ethan suggested that the two wrap up their debate:

"Unfortunately, like I said, it's it's getting late, so I just want to make one last point before we go."

Ethan then called Hasan a "coward" for needing someone "to hold" his "hand" while reacting to criticism:

"Always remember Hasan, that when people criticize me, I watched it on my stream by myself live, unlike a b*tch made coward like yourself, who needs someone to hold your hand, make all the excuses in the world, to avoid any single criticism, you my friend are a coward and I am the legend..."

Hasan responded to Klein's allegations, congratulating him:

"If you think this five-hour endeavor made you look good then, congratulations."

Overall, the two said their goodbyes and resolved to "donate to charity." AB from Klein's crew pointed out that both creators did well viewership-wise, crossing 100,000 concurrent live viewers during their debate.

