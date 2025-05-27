"Stop trying to groom kids": Asmongold responds to transgender VTuber Nyara's allegations

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has responded to transgender VTuber Nyara's allegations. During a recent Just Chatting livestream, Asmongold was reviewing posts on his official subreddit when he came across a submission from the r/VirtualYoutubers subreddit.

The post featured VTuber Nyara's recent YouTube video titled "Transphobia is always the same and I'm tired of it.." in which she accused Asmongold of transphobia.

In response to Nyara's video, the former OTK (One True King) member told her to "stay away" and "stop trying to groom kids":

"You call it whatever you want. Just stay away from the kids. Just stop trying to groom kids. I'm not asking for a lot, am I? Damn! Just stop doing that. Yeah, I don't know what this is. 'The person posted this themselves.' I wouldn't be surprised. Now you can complain and cry, and get mad about this, and like a victim all you want. But the thing is - I'm not going to stop doing it. I don't give a f**k. You cry all you want. It makes it f**king funnier for me. And the thing is, that means I know that it is working."

According to Asmongold, "everybody hates" the VTuber because she allegedly "led cancel campaigns" against another streamer:

"Everybody hates this b**ch, and the reason why, I'll tell you the reason why, is because she leads cancel campaigns against another person. So, this dumb b**ch goes and starts leading a massive cancel campaign on Kirsche how she's a racist, a N*zi, trying to get her sponsors taken away. And then I call her out, and I don't even say a whole lot. I just play her own clip of her saying it."

The Texas-based personality then glanced at his live Twitch chat, where he supposedly saw people commenting on Nyara's gender. This is how he responded to those comments:

"'He, she.' I don't give a f**k what their gender is. She acts like a woman. Somebody's trans, I'm not going to go and play these gender games. I don't give a f**k about that. You're a man, you're a woman, you're neither. You're re**rd! And that's the fact! You're a roach! And the fact is, like I'm calling this out, and I said, 'This is disgusting.'"

What did VTuber Nyara say about Asmongold in her video?

At the eight-minute mark of her YouTube video, Nyara showed a video posted on Asmongold's official clips channel in which he said the following:

"(Asmongold reads Nyara's X post) 'Trans people will NEVER leave kids alone. We want trans kids to be trans and give them the education and care we desperately needed when we were younger. Stop making it so difficult for us to be a part of society.' It is not transphobic to not want kids to transition."

Timestamp - 08:35

The VTuber accused Asmongold of transphobia and "pushing transphobic talking points," stating:

"Yes, it is because your reasoning for trans kids... for not wanting trans kids to transition is the fact that you do not have an understanding when it comes to gender affirming care for trans youth. And you are literally pushing transphobic talking points."

In other VTuber news, on May 21, 2025, Tobs, also known as "Toboso Kuroi," accused Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen's" fans of mass reporting her after she was temporarily banned from the platform.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More