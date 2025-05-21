VTuber alleges mass reports by Forsen's fans led to her 30-day Twitch ban

VTuber Tobs, also known as "Toboso Kuroi," has alleged that mass reports by Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen's" fans resulted in her channel receiving a 30-day ban. On May 20, 2025, automated X account @StreamerBans notified the community of Tobs' second Twitch suspension.

The virtual content creator eventually addressed the issue, revealing that the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform had barred her channel for one month with no explanation for the penalty.

The following was written in a screenshot that Tobs shared on X:

"Date Received: May 20, 2025. 30 Day Suspension. Ends on: June 19, 2025. Your account has been suspended for 30 days. Access to your account will be automatically restored after the suspension is served. 730 Days Expiration. This violation will expire from your account on May 20, 2027. Until then, you may receive escalated consequences if you commit another similar violation. No Ads. Ends on: Jul 4, 2025. If you are a streamer whose account is eligible for ads, ads will be temporarily removed from your account until Jul 4, 2025."

The VTuber then accused Forsen's viewers of mass-reporting her channel, claiming they were "mad" at her for broadcasting in the Artifact Twitch category. She added:

"I got mass reported by forsen viewers who were mad I was streaming in the artifact category when they were streaming in the same category too but told me I couldn’t bc I was a vtuber? @Twitch @TwitchSupport hiiii"

Netizens had a lot to say about Tobs' Twitch ban.

"BRUHHH 💀 Major Twitch L, the staff who banned you over that is ???" X user @megasarts commented.

"Absolutely childish behavior. Im so sorry man... @twitch @TwitchSupport," Streamer Lucius Merryweather wrote.

"NAHH this is such gross behaviour 😭 set my rat free bro…" VTuber Rainhoe remarked.

VTuber Tobs announces getting unbanned on Twitch after accusing Forsen's fans of mass reporting her channel

On the same day (May 20, 2025), Tobs announced that her Twitch channel had been reinstated. The VTuber also shared a screenshot of an email from the livestreaming platform, in which they expressed concern about the content creator's well-being.

An excerpt from the email reads:

"Hello Tobs, We've reviewed your content (video) and we're concerned about you. If you're currently struggling or feeling unsafe, please know that support is available. We encourage you to reach out for help, talk to someone you trust, contact your doctor or go to the hospital. We also have a page here dedicated to mental health support and resources that can help you navigate this difficult time or can connect you to services local to you."

Tobs is a well-known figure in the VTuber community, best known for Just Chatting and Minecraft content. As of this writing, she boasts 72,354 followers on her channel.

