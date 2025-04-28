"Fake a break up, come back 'single'": Veibae, Nyanners, Cottontail, and more VTubers react to Sinder's apology

Popular VTubers have shared their thoughts on Sinder's apology following the recent controversy. For context, Sinder has become the talk of the town ever since VTuber artist Nanoless (@nanoless_ on X) leveled allegations against the content creator and her manager, REDACTED, also known as "RED."

According to Nanoless, Sinder and RED manipulated, used, and dragged them into drama, while "sabotaging, slandering, and spreading lies" about other virtual content creators.

Sinder initially responded to the debacle on April 26, 2025, by announcing that REDACTED would no longer manage or oversee her VTuber activities, effective immediately. On April 28, 2025, the streamer released a seven-page document, titled My Apology, in which she addressed Nanoless' allegations and responded to other VTubers, such as Bao, Silvervale, and Shylily.

Several prominent figures have commented on Sinder's response, with Veibae remarking:

"ahhh.. the ol’ classic shift the blame onto bf, fake a break up, come back “single” and “in therapy” and then capitalise on whats left of your community. they deserve better"

Nyatasha Nyanners also responded, claiming that Silvervale had "received so much harassment and unfair comparisons" to Sinder, and that the former "just tanked" the criticisms.

Claiming that Sinder "deflected and lied several times" in her response to the controversy, Nyanners wrote:

"I’ve seen Silver receive so much harassment and unfair comparisons to you over the years, and she just tanked it, minded her business and never once tried to sabotage your success or tear you down. Deflecting and outright lying several times in this response instead of fully owning up to your mistakes is insulting to everyone. I can’t help but feel very frustrated on behalf of my friend and everyone who was on the receiving end of so much unnecessary stress largely due to the choices you made. They handled the situation with much more grace than you decided to and they deserve better." Nyanners wrote.

Cottontail expressed her disappointment:

"I'm so disappointed, dude...🥹" Cottontail commented.

Mythic Talent-affiliated VTuber Saruei implied that Sinder "betrayed" fellow content creators:

"Mistakes, jealousy, and losing control are understandable, you can grow from them. But betrayal is different, it shows you're willing to sacrifice close friends whenever it's convenient, and no business should ever justify that." Saruei_ remarked.

"I do not understand what I could have possibly done to warrant the level of malice" - VTuber Silvervale responds to Sinder amid recent controversy

Silvervale has spoken out about the controversy involving her, Sinder, and REDACTED. On April 27, 2025, Silvervale issued a 14-page document, confirming that she was the person referred to as "VTuber 1" in the Discord text messages between REDACTED and Nanoless.

Elaborating on her sentiments after discovering what was happening "behind the scenes," Silvervale wrote:

"Discovering that all of this was going on behind the scenes has been gut wrenching. I didn’t know Sinder, we weren’t friends, and we have barely talked. Even writing this I do not understand what I could have possibly done to warrant the level of malice and cruelty shown. In our private interactions I was as cordial as possible, but I just wasn’t interested in associating with her professionally or being her friend."

An excerpt from Silvervale's document (Image via x.com/_Silvervale_)

Silvervale also described the "vibe" she had received from Sinder after their "few uncomfortable interactions":

"From the few uncomfortable interactions I did have with her I had gotten the vibe that her primary goal was to climb the social and content ladder and grow her brand. I am fully aware how common that attitude is and that that’s just how you grow in this sphere, but I personally don’t have the emotional fortitude or bandwidth to have friendships for the express purpose of growth. For the record I think it’s fine to have that view and approach to content creation but I also reserve the right to simply not vibe with someone."

In addition to the VTubers mentioned above, Shylily responded to Sinder's apology, describing her as "the fakest person she had the displeasure of supporting."

