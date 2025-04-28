"Continue to manipulate & gaslight is absolute insanity": Shylily slams VTuber Sinder for her apology following recent controversy

VTuber Shylily has accused fellow content creator Sinder of "manipulating and gaslighting" following a recent controversy. For context, on April 26, 2025, artist Nanoless (@nanoless_ on X) released a 22-page document announcing the end of their collaboration with Sinder.

Ad

In the document, Nanoless accused Sinder and her manager, REDACTED, also known as "RED," of "manipulating, using, dragging them into drama, while sabotaging, slandering, and spreading lies" about people they thought were the VTuber's "closest friends."

Sinder eventually announced that REDACTED would no longer manage her. Twitch partner Vampeaches replied, seemingly revealing that REDACTED was Sinder's boyfriend.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On April 28, 2025, Sinder issued an apology via a seven-page document. The first thing that the streamer addressed was her relationship with her manager, REDACTED, disclosing that they had been together since the beginning of her "endeavors."

Sinder also discussed Shylily being brought up in the debacle, stating that she "had no idea there was even a conversation" about the Mythic Talent-affiliated personality.

While apologizing to Shylily for "getting dragged" into the controversy, Sinder wrote:

Ad

"I’m so sorry you had to get dragged into this. It’s my fault I let it get this far, but I hope you can believe me when I say I had no knowledge of Red bringing you up in Nano’s DMs. I just learned about all this myself and there could have been so many other friends affected by the narrative that things always had to be competitive. If I knew Red was trying to exclude specific friends in this exclusivity deal, I would have spoken up. None of my friendships are worth sacrificing over an art piece. I loved being your friend and all the memories we’ve shared, and I hope someday you can forgive me for allowing this to happen."

Ad

Shylily responded to the apology, remarking:

"The absolute audacity to sit here & continue to manipulate & gaslight is absolute insanity. The pain & mental torment you've caused to the ones closest & most supportive of you has been devastating & I have never been so heart broken & hurt so badly for my friends... You are the fakest person I've ever had the displeasure of supporting! Reading (& hearing) of how you've really viewed me behind my back, not just through screenshots of your Man but also your very OWN messages while having to sit here & read through these bulls**t lies you spin makes me want to vomit."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Everything you do is out of competition" - Shylily blasts Sinder amid recent controversy, calls her out for being "narcissistic"

Shylily's response to Sinder's apology continued, alleging that the latter had thrown her "most loyal and supportive friends" under the bus because she "consistently chose business over friends."

Claiming that the VTuber intended to "just earn the bag" and "compete" with her over a VCard collaboration, Shylily said:

Ad

"proceeded to throw one of your most loyal & supportive friends under the bus after months of continuous planning just because you consistently chose business over friends, never feeling bad for failing them. Just to earn the bag & compete with me over a VCard collab that YOU rescheduled to be on the exact date your friend needed you to keep an important promise. You actively lied about it to them, instead blaming ME for a collab YOU rescheduled, adding me to the pool of excuses to save your a**, when you realized you were being a bad friend."

Ad

Furthermore, Shylily claimed that "everything" Sinder did was "out of competition" and driven by a "constant need to one-up" others. While suggesting that the Twitch streamer displayed "narcissistic" behavior, Shylily wrote:

"Everything you do is out of competition through your constant need to one-up the people who are the sole reason you even have these opportunities & platforms to earn from to begin with. You're welcome btw... You claim that "it's just business" well, in the business world, there has to be accountability & all you've done is try to shove it away & admit to nothing. In true narcissistic fashion you're only feeling sorry about yourself & your own consequences & your career & try to salvage it."

Ad

Sinder has yet to respond to Shylily's X post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More