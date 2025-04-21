"Kids watching RaKai gonna do the same thing": Fans react as 16-year-old Twitch streamer shows off his first tattoo

Twitch streamer RaKai, also known as "2xRaKai," has garnered attention on social media after showing off his first tattoo. For those unaware, RaKai is a well-known figure in the W/L streaming community, best known for his "Just Chatting" and "IRL" livestreams. He is one of Kai Cenat's friends and recently moved into a house that the Twitch star purchased. They now live among Ray "rayasianboy," Punga, Tylil, and others.

On April 21, 2025, a 55-second video from his recent livestream surfaced on X, showcasing RaKai's first tattoo. While revealing that he had gotten his mother's name etched onto his right arm, the 16-year-old streamer stated:

"Look at this. Nah, this is hard! Nah! This is hard, chat! I can't even use my hand. "

Hundreds of fans have commented on RaKai's video. While some community members praised the content creator for getting his mother's name tattooed, others believed that his decision would influence "a lot of kids."

"At 16? Man alot of kids watching RaKai gon do the same thing😭," X user @lxlvsh0t wrote.

"Instead of getting a girl name as his first tattoo like a lot of YNs lil bro put his mama name 🔥 nah you gotta respect the kid fr," X user @royal_bobby24 commented.

"That’s so meaningful! What a cool way to honor his mom," X user @TooCuteLuna wrote.

"Teenagers should not bd able to get tattoos like at all wait time he’s a legal age he need to be back at home yall got YNs raising the babies smh," X user @_1jamie remarked.

"Bro gonna keep exploiting himself to do bad decisions 😭😭 I hope he has a good mentor somewhere," X user @KeenanJWilliams stated.

RaKai's mother reacts to the streamer's first tattoo

During the same livestream, RaKai called his mother and showed her his first tattoo, which was dedicated to her. While expressing surprise that the streamer could go through the procedure, RaKai's mother complimented the tattoo, saying:

"That looks very nice. I love you. It means a lot. I got to spread the news to your grandmother and all of them. So, you know, surprised you got through it, though. Honestly. I didn't think you were able to do it."

Was Twitch streamer Rakai recently involved in some controversy?

RaKai made headlines in April 2025 when he collaborated with Tay "Lil Tay" for Twitch livestreams. However, things took a turn on April 10, 2025, when Lil Tay accused the streamer of "humiliating and disrespecting" her.

Furthermore, the musician alleged that she "wanted to have a good time and have fun" while collaborating with RaKai. However, according to her, she was "disrespected, made the butt of the joke," and was "subjected to racism."

The streamer eventually responded to Lil Tay's claims by displaying a travel itinerary on his phone. While claiming that he had paid for Tay's flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles, RaKai called the American-Canadian personality a "liar."

During an IRL stream on April 13, 2025, Kai Cenat and RaKai engaged in lighthearted banter, during which the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner claimed that RaKai had to "worry" about Lil Tay because she was allegedly "suing" him, adding that he was "about to go to court."

