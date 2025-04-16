"You will forever live on in our hearts": Shylily, Pokimane, Ludwig, and more react as Hololive announces Gawr Gura's graduation

Many popular internet personalities have shared their thoughts on Gawr Gura's graduation from Hololive. On April 16, 2025, the Japanese company announced on X that the VTuber would graduate on May 1, 2025. The content creator also hosted a short YouTube livestream on the same day to explain why she decided to part ways with the organization.

Gawr Gura said:

"I will be graduating from Hololive on May 1st, 2025, JST. My reasons being disagreements with management and company direction. I debuted in September of 2020 with four other incredibly talented girls, who I respect and admire. I had barely any streaming or singing and dancing expreience before joining this company."

Hololive's announcement on X quickly went viral, garnering over 1.7 million views in just an hour.

Fellow VTuber Shylily commented on Gura's departure from Hololive, thanking her for inspiring millions of people:

"Thank you for inspiring millions of people all over the world! You will forever live on in our hearts & smiles! The end of an era- rest well our little legend! Thank you for everything 💙"

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" stated that Gura had been a "massive inspiration":

"i’m not the most knowledgable on the vtubing space but even i know gawr gura is a massive inspiration & incredible streamer. wishing her luck on her next chapter ❤️" Pokimane wrote.

YouTube and Twitch star Ludwig Ahgren also weighed in on the situation.

"gawr gura f**king retire d whats teh f**king point f**king donald trump," Ludwig posted on X.

VShojo-affiliated personality Ironmouse also replied to Hololive's announcement.

"Thank you for the entertainment queen. Can't wait to see what you get up to next," Ironmouse wrote.

Twitch streamer and VTuber Shoto stated that Gawr Gura was "one of the biggest reasons" he began singing.

"Thank you @gawrgura for inspiring so many Vtubers since 2020. You were one of the biggest reasons I got inspired to start singing again because of your karaoke streams and I’ll always appreciate the many memories you’ve given us. I can’t wait to see where you’ll prosper next 💙" Shoto posted.

What has Hololive said about Gawr Gura's graduation?

In an official statement issued on April 16, 2025, Hololive announced that Gawr Gura will graduate on May 1, 2025. While saying the content creator had become a "beloved face for VTubing" during the early stages, the organization acknowledged that Gura had played an "instrumental role" in the growth of Hololive's production.

The Tokyo-based company also expressed respect and support for Gawr Gura's decision to part ways, stating that they are "endlessly grateful" for the streamer's "remarkable contributions."

