Hololive announces popular VTuber Gawr Gura's graduation

Japanese VTuber agency Hololive has officially announced Gawr Gura's graduation. On April 16, 2025, Hololive issued a statement on its official X account revealing that Gawr Gura will graduate on May 1, 2025, at Japan Standard Time:

"We regret to announce that Gawr Gura of hololive English will be graduating on May 1st, 2025 (JST). Since her debut as a member of hololive English -Myth- five years ago, Gura has touched the hearts of fans around the world, become a beloved face for VTubing in its early stages, and played an instrumental role in the growth of hololive production."

While acknowledging that the news may be difficult for many fans, the organization expressed deep respect and support for Gura's decision:

"To all the fans who have shown their unwavering love and support, we sincerely thank you. While we understand that this news may be difficult for many, we deeply respect and support Gura's decision as she begins her next chapter. We are endlessly grateful for Gura's remarkable contributions and wish her nothing but success and happiness on her journey forward."

COVER Corp., Hololive's parent company, has also issued a statement regarding Gawr Gura's graduation, stating that it will make a separate announcement about the content creator's merchandise.

An excerpt from the statement reads:

"Regarding this graduation, we will provide separate announcements about merchandise related to Gawr Gura through the hololive production OFFICIAL SHOP. Please wait for further information."

Gawr Gura addresses the community about her graduation from Hololive

VTuber Gawr Gura hosted a brief livestream on April 16, 2025, to announce her graduation from Hololive. At the three-minute mark, she explained her decision, citing "disagreements with management and company direction":

"Today, I am here to announce that I will be graduating from Hololive on May 1st, 2025, JST. My reasons being disagreements with management and company direction. I debuted in September of 2020 with four other incredibly talented girls, who I respect and admire. I had barely any streaming or singing and dancing expreience before joining this company. It was incredibly exciting, but also very intense, and unexpected to be suddenly surrounded by so many eyes and expectations."

In addition to Gawr Gura, Hololive English VTuber Nanashi Mumei announced her graduation from the agency on March 28, 2025.

