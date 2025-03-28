What happened to Nanashi Mumei? Hololive announces VTuber's graduation 

Popular VTuber Nanashi Mumei has officially announced her graduation. On March 28, 2025, Hololive announced that Nanashi Mumei would graduate on April 28, 2025, three years after joining the English -Council-. While expressing respect for the content creator's decision, the VTuber agency acknowledged that the news would be difficult for fans and all parties involved.

Wishing the best for Nanashi Mumei's future endeavors, Hololive wrote:

"We regret to announce that Nanashi Mumei of hololive English will be graduating on April 28th, 2025 (JST). Since her debut as a member of the group hololive English -Council- three and a half years ago, Mumei has touched the lives of many fans, contributing to the growth of hololive production worldwide. This news may be difficult for fans and everyone involved, but we respect and support Mumei in her decision as she embarks on this new chapter. To all of the fans, we appreciate your unwavering support and hope you will continue cheering for both Mumei and hololive English going forward. We will be forever grateful for her contributions and wish Mumei the best in her journey."

"I'm sorry that I can't be more transparent" - Nanashi Mumei talks about her "frustrations and anxieties around everything" while addressing her graduation

On the same day, Nanashi Mumei addressed her graduation via an eight-minute YouTube livestream. While she was unable to elaborate on why she had recently been absent from content creation, the VTuber discussed her "frustrations and anxieties around everything."

Claiming that she was unable to put aside the things that stressed her, Mumei said:

"All of this has been weighing in very heavily on me for a very long time, as you probably noticed my activity plummeted. Especially within the last year. My frustrations and anxieties around everything made it increasingly more difficult to put myself in front of thousands of people. I'm sorry that I cannot be more transparent about my absences, especially recently, and that I was unable to put my stressors to the side to be more present."

Timestamp - 01:57

Nanashi Mumei then talked about the "accumulation of issues" that affected her ability to speak and sing:

"The accumulation of issues, especially those pertaining to my ability to speak and sing, led me to step away to preserve my mental well-being. I love performing and singing on stage more than anything. So, when it became apparent that I would not be able to accomplish what I wanted to in that area, I was left just heartbroken."

Nanashi Mumei joined Hololive in 2021, as part of the organization's second generation of English-speaking VTubers. As of this writing, she boasts over 1.13 million subscribers on her official YouTube channel.

