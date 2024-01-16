"I deeply regret my careless actions" - VTuber Yozora Mel releases statement after getting terminated from Hololive

Popular VTuber Yozora Mel has been ousted from Hololive, with her release officially confirmed today (January 16). COVER, the agency overseeing Hololive production, has issued an official statement on its website regarding the matter.

According to the statement, Yozora has been removed due to the discovery of her unauthorized disclosure of information to third parties.

Yozora, boasting a substantial following of over 777K on her X account, has addressed the situation on her page. She shared her perspective and apologized for the mistakes she acknowledged making:

"I deeply regret my careless actions."

The VTubing community faced a bombshell at the beginning of the new year when news broke that Yozora Mel, a key figure in Hololive, had been given the boot for crossing the line on her contractual commitments.

Cover Corporation took to its website to announce that the VTuber has been engaging with third parties, a breach of trust that led to her removal from the organization. They wrote:

"It has been confirmed that Yozora Mel has been engaging in acts that violated her contract by leaking information that she acquired from the company to third parties. As a result, we have determined that it has become difficult to continue managing and supporting her..."

VTuber removed from Hololive following accusations of leak of private information (Image via Cover-corp.com)

The streamer subsequently shared a farewell message with her fans on X. Originally written in Japanese, it was translated into English by devoted r/Hololive users on Reddit. She wrote:

"To everyone, I sincerely apologize for causing anxiety and discomfort to many people due to this incident. I deeply regret my careless actions."

She added:

"I had a dream that I wanted to make come true with all the Kapumin. I'm sorry I couldn't keep my promise. But that doesn't mean the memories I have with Kapumin and Holomen will disappear. I will never forget this. I'm always watching over everyone. I love you forever. Thank you for what you have done. And I'm really sorry."

What did the fans say?

Yozora's latest post on X was quickly shared on the r/Hololive subreddit, which garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of the top ones:

The official statement from Cover Corporation disclosed that Yozora Mel's YouTube channel (Mel Channel 夜空メルチャンネル), boasting over 884K subscribers, will be terminated in February.