"Caused the company to suffer reputational damage" - When one of the highest earning VTubers was kicked by Hololive for leaking sensitive information

In February 2022, Uruha Rushia, a renowned VTuber, was entangled in a significant controversy that ultimately resulted in her departure from the well-known VTubing agency Hololive. According to Cover Corporation, the parent company of Hololive, it was disclosed that she had violated the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) she had previously agreed to.

As a result, they decided to terminate her contract with the company, stating:

"We would like to notify you that, as of February 24, 2022 (Thursday), we have terminated our Virtual YouTuber Master Agreement with “Uruha Rushia” who is affiliated with the VTuber group, “hololive,” that our company manages."

The official statement further went on to explain that she:

"Violated her contract by leaking information that she acquired from the company as well as communication over SNS, both of which she has a responsibility to protect; and caused the company to suffer reputational damage, such as by publicizing falsehoods to various related parties."

Following her contract termination, Uruha Rushia's YouTube channel was made private by the company, despite her status as one of the most prominent creators, earning over $3.2 million in YouTube super chats alone (via playboard.com).

Where is Uruha Rushia now? Exploring the career of the popular Japanese VTuber terminated from Hololive

At the time of the termination of her YouTube channel, Uruha Rushia boasted an impressive 1.6 million subscribers and had accumulated over 157 million views. Additionally, her Twitter account accrued over 1.5 million followers.

Shortly after her retirement from Hololive, the Japanese VTuber shared a message with her fans, acknowledging her mistakes. She stated (translated from Japanese to English):

"I'm sorry for all of you really worried, I'm really exhausted both physically and mentally, and I'm still confused. My heart is shattered, but I wanted to tell everyone I'm sorry, but I'm really sorry."

She added:

"I want to properly accept everyone’s words. Yet, I’ve got many things to say. I am really sorry. I’m very well aware of that. I am sorry for being sloppy."

Despite this significant setback, Uruha Rushia continues to maintain a substantial subscriber base on the platform. In April 2022, just two months after her Uruha Rushia channel was made private, she made a comeback as a VTuber using her former alias, Mikeneko.

Currently, she has amassed over 900K subscribers on her channel, maintaining consistent activity with weekly content. Her live streams consistently draw in thousands of views (her re-debut peaked at nearly 70K live viewers), and she has expanded her content to include the release of music videos as well.

Mikeneko, as she is known now, is currently live-streaming on her official YouTube channel. It's worth noting that she is operating independently and is not affiliated with any of the VTubing agencies.