VTuber Sinder controversy explained

Twitch VTuber Sinder has gone viral after becoming embroiled in a major controversy. It all started on April 26, 2025, when VTuber artist Nanoless (@Nanoless_ on X) issued a Google document announcing the termination of their work with Sinder.

In the document, Nanoless accused the streamer and her manager, REDACTED, also known as RED, of the following:

"I wanted to share my experience with Sinder and Red manipulating me, using me, and dragging me into drama, while sabotaging, slandering & spreading lies about people I thought were her closest friends. Not only do I no longer wish to work with Sinder, but I want to share what I’ve endured over the years & shed light on what she has been doing behind people’s backs to protect artists and friends that may be experiencing something similar."

This article will explore Nanoless' allegations against Sinder and her manager REDACTED, and delve into the VTuber's eventual response to the debacle.

Nanoless accuses Sinder and REDACTED of "slandering" content creators

The first allegation detailed in Nanoless' 12-page document concerned Sinder and REDACTED "slandering" content creators. In the document, Nanoless shared several screenshots from their Discord conversations with REDACTED.

While claiming that Sinder and REDACTED "spoke ill and spread rumors" about other streamers, Nanoless wrote:

"I will start with screenshots showing them speaking ill of other creators & spreading rumors while manipulating me that it’s all in our best interest. In addition to spreading ill rumors they also complain and accuse Bao of giving “their” editor too much work, resulting in the editor not having any time for new clients which will be important later on. The screenshots below show them showing their affection & appreciation immediately followed by spreading rumors & lies to make other clients appear problematic to manipulate any future decisions regarding commissions."

On the sixth page, Nanoless shared a screenshot of their conversation with REDACTED on April 12, 2025, where the latter "spoke ill" about VTubers, such as Shylily:

"Another example of speaking ill of other creators right after they saw I was working with Shylily, trying to once again make the idea of working with other clients seem like I am setting myself up with problematic people who will do me no good in the long run to get me to reconsider working with them. They also continuously kept asking about my other clients' plans which for them “made the antenna go up”and immediately went into slandering Lily. They consistently try to reassure me that despite their best efforts, they just happen to keep trying to bring drama in as reasons for me to go exclusive and that working only with Sinder is them trying to look out for me."

Discord messages that Nanoless displayed in their Google Docs (Image via x.com/nanoless_)

Nanoless alleges Sinder and REDACTED wanted to issue an exclusivity contract, but "didn't want to pay for exclusivity"

Another allegation leveled by the VTuber artist was that Sinder and REDACTED wanted to hire them on an exclusive contract. However, according to them, the two "didn't want to pay for exclusivity."

Nanoless also claimed that the Twitch streamer and REDACTED would compensate them for not working with content creators that the duo had "blacklisted":

"They mentioned wanting an exclusivity contract, but they didn’t want to pay for exclusivity, but rather when a creator from their blacklist comes asking for a commission, they would guarantee me model work for Sinder only and if anyone asked me for commissions they’d commission me instead to compensate for not working with other creators. This felt very strange given that one of the accusations they made was overworking their editor yet their “solution” to me working with other creators was for them to essentially overwork me to keep me from working on other projects."

An excerpt from Nanoless' 12-page document (Image via x.com/nanoless_)

Nanoless continued:

"The messages below show that their primary concern is that the more non Sinder models I make, the less “valuable” my existing models become. It’s hard to say how much this messed with my mind as an artist that by working with other people I’m somehow making my existing models less special."

Twitch partner Vampeaches seemingly reveals REDACTED, aka RED, is Sinder's boyfriend

On April 26, 2025, Sinder took to X to announce that REDACTED will no longer be "managing or overseeing" her VTuber activities, effective immediately. She added that RED "no longer represents her as a creator, her brand, or her intentions."

Twitch partner Vampeaches responded to Sinder's post, seemingly revealing that REDACTED is Sinder's boyfriend. She wrote:

"I remember playing Phasmophobia with you and hearing RED chat away next to you before you first debuted like 4 years ago. You told me he was your boyfriend. Then before we met for Twitchcon you switched up and said 'just so you know my manager is coming with me on this trip' as if I didn't know who he was. It's even ickier to read this tweet knowing he is your significant other and that you're probably going to try and avoid taking responsibility for hurting people who trusted you as friends by nuking the RED side of this duo."

Sinder issues apology, confirms REDACTED is her partner

Sinder responded to the controversy on April 28, 2025, with a seven-page document titled "My Apology." The first point she addressed was her association with REDACTED, confirming that they had been together since the "start of her endeavors."

While she declared that REDACTED would no longer be her manager, the content creator stated that their "personal situation" would be "figured out between them privately":

"We have also been in a relationship since the start of my endeavors. It’s no secret that many vtubers choose to keep their public and personal lives separate, and I’m no different. As of yesterday he is no longer working with me, and I have not extensively discussed any of this with him. Where our personal situation goes from here will be figured out between us privately. I never intended to mention us publicly, but given that the claims are out there, I want everyone to know I’m taking this seriously. After years of working on everything together, his hyper business oriented outlook warped my view of what it is I should be doing, and what should be important to me as I navigate this career path."

Expand Tweet

Responding to Nanoless' allegations, Sinder claimed that she was "not fully aware of the extent of RED's manipulation":

"Red was the one almost solely doing the communication about new plans and negotiations through his private DMs. Nano had a project server we were all a part of where the actual art and models were worked on, but the conversations were focused around the work itself. I was not fully aware of the extent of Red’s manipulation over Nano’s commission decisions, and I should’ve been more diligent in my oversight. Everytime I had been told that Nano had agreed to work on a new commission with me, it had been willingly and with excitement. From my point of view it was that she genuinely wanted to be working on these things."

Additionally, Sinder claimed that there was "only one specific creator" over whom she and REDACTED "pressured" Nanoless to reconsider their projects:

"There was only one specific creator we were responsible for naming and pressuring Nano into reconsidering projects with, not an entire list. Of her own volition, Nano cancelled a large portion of her model commissions last September. However the claim that I was just using her is wrong. I’ve always treated Nano with respect, and as my friend. I did give her a lot of work, and we did everything we could to accommodate her schedule if she needed more time or a break, and even helped her with her own project payments multiple times."

Shylily has responded to Sinder's apology by claiming that she "continues to manipulate and gaslight" people. The Mythic Talent-affiliated VTuber also claimed that Sinder caused "pain and mental torment" to those "closest and most supportive" of her.

