Why is Gawr Gura leaving Hololive? VTuber discusses "disagreements with management and company direction"

VTuber Gawr Gura has left the online community shocked after announcing her graduation from Hololive. On April 16, 2025, Gawr Gura hosted an eight-minute-48-second livestream titled, "important announcement - gawr gura." During the broadcast, the content creator revealed that she will graduate from Hololive on May 1, 2025, at Japan Standard Time.

While claiming that she was "not so good with words," Gura stated that she decided to part ways with the Tokyo-based organization because of "disagreements with management and company direction."

The VTuber added that graduation from Hololive was a "very long time coming":

"I'm not so good with words, but I will do my best... and please forgive me, I am reading off of some notes so that I don't forget anything. First of all, I'm really sorry for worrying you or upsetting you with this announcement. This has been a very long time coming. But today, I am here to announce that I will be graduating from Hololive on May 1st, 2025, JST. My reasons being disagreements with management and company direction."

According to Gawr Gura, while her experience with Hololive was "incredibly exciting," the streamer admitted that it was also "very intense and unexpected" while surrounded by many people with expectations.

Gawr Gura went on to explain how stressful days impacted her well-being:

"I remember there being many days where the stress was so overwhelming that I couldn't eat or keep food down. But the continuous support and patience of my wonderful community helped to lessen that feeling and pushed me to go on to do things that I didn't even know I was capable of."

At the end of the livestream, Gura asked her fans to "share kindness and patience" during her last two weeks as a member of Hololive:

"Let's have as much fun as we can together during these last two weeks. Please share your kindness and patience with everyone. And while my time here may be coming to an end, I will cherish the memories that we've made together forever."

Timestamp - 02:45

Gawr Gura isn't the only VTuber who has graduated from Hololive because of an alleged conflict with the company

In March 2025, Nanashi Mumei, one of the biggest names in the Hololive English community, announced her graduation.

During an eight-minute livestream, Mumei disclosed that she was leaving the VTuber agency due to "internal misalignments with the company," as well as "chronic health issues" that were affecting her ability to speak.

Nanashi Mumei will officially graduate from Hololive on April 28, 2025.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More