Why is Nanashi Mumei leaving Hololive? VTuber talks about "internal misalignments with the company"

Popular VTuber Nanashi Mumei has left the online community shocked after announcing her graduation. For context, on March 28, 2025, Hololive announced that Mumei would be graduating from the agency on April 28, 2025 (Japan time).

For those unaware, "graduation" is a term used in the VTuber community to describe when a content creator leaves an organization or group. Furthermore, a VTuber's graduation marks the end of the streamer's career under the same identity.

Here's what Hololive announced via an X post:

"We regret to announce that Nanashi Mumei of hololive English will be graduating on April 28th, 2025 (JST). Since her debut as a member of the group hololive English -Council- three and a half years ago, Mumei has touched the lives of many fans, contributing to the growth of hololive production worldwide. This news may be difficult for fans and everyone involved, but we respect and support Mumei in her decision as she embarks on this new chapter."

Mumei announced her departure from Hololive today via an eight-minute-42-second YouTube livestream titled Important Announcement - Nanashi Mumei. Elaborating on the reasons behind her decision, the content creator said:

"There isn't really any better way to reduce anxieties going into this. So, I'm sorry for any worry I may have caused you today. I will be graduating from Hololive on April 28, the reasons being internal misalignments with the company and chronic health issues affecting my ability to use my voice over the last two years. I made great efforts to find resolutions in all areas, but ultimately decided this made the most sense for myself."

Timestamp - 01:08

Nanashi Mumei says she would be participating in "as many collaborations as possible" before graduating in April, despite having a chronic cough

At the five-minute mark of the YouTube livestream, Nanashi Mumei went into detail about her plans before graduating in April. While apologizing to the community for having to plan things around her chronic cough and "external obligations," the VTuber said:

"I will do as much as I can in the remaining month that I have. I hope it's okay if I focus on participating in as many collaborations as possible. I'm still having to plan around my chronic coughing and external obligations. So, I'm sorry for that, as well. Well, I also want to leave you all with some final covers and a pre-recorded 3D stream, which I'm preparing with third parties. So, stuff to look forward to."

Nanashi Mumei isn't the only notable figure leaving Hololive. Cover Corp, Hololive's parent company, announced on March 6, 2025, that Murasaki Shion would graduate on April 26, 2025.

