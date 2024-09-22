"Looking for approval for cheating on her f**king husband" - Asmongold comments on the controversy surrounding VTuber Froot

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has commented on the recent controversy involving VTuber Froot. For those unaware, on September 19, 2024, Froot released a 90-page document in which she accused her ex-husband of domestic abuse.

On the 75th page, the VShojo-affiliated personality accused her ex-husband of 'kicking her out of his house" with nothing except "the clothes (she) was wearing":

"I was in the States and he was mad at me so he kicked me out of his house, all I had were the clothes I was wearing and my phone. I couldn't drive, I was unfamiliar with the area, alone in another country, far away from home, while he was having a tantrum in his house."

Elaborating on the reason, she claimed her husband was angry because she was reluctant to participate at a shooting range they'd gone to:

"This was because he took me to a shooting range and I just wanted to watch him shoot and not participate. He was furious that I was reluctant to shoot his gun and refused to speak to me for two days. He embarrassed me in public, in front of his friends, over something so minor."

While many netizens supported Froot, some community members claimed that the VTuber "cheated" on her ex-husband while he was deployed in the military.

During a livestream on September 21, 2024, Asmongold was browsing his official subreddit when he came across a post about the controversy. While providing a summary of the situation, Asmongold commented on the alleged cheating scandal:

"She goes around just talking about how she got abused and how, you know, her last relationship was really bad, making people feel sorry for her, etcetera. And then, there were apparently a dozen or so people that actually read all 90 pages. And after they looked into it, they found out that, in fact, she was the one that had cheated on her boyfriend or husband while he was on deployment. He was in the army or some form of military."

Asmongold then added how she was looking for "approval for cheating":

"Well, she put out a TwitLonger begging for attention and looking for, you know, approval for cheating on her f**king husband. It's crazy! It's sad for me to see this. It really is."

Note: Asmongold has removed his YouTube video featuring his take on the controversy surrounding VTuber Froot. Additionally, the VOD (video on demand) for his Twitch livestream is no longer available.

"That autonomy, it seems like, was cheating" - Asmongold gives his take on VTuber Froot's alleged cheating controversy

At the 21-minute mark of the livestream, Asmongold read a snippet from the 10th page of VTuber Froot's document, in which she accused her ex-husband of "making her choose between unconsented sex or getting cheated on":

"My ex was adamant on trying a form of sexual activity. I constantly said no. Even when he made jokes about it, I was still serious in saying no. He didn’t respect my decision."

Further, she claimed that her husband "painted (her) as the one in the wrong":

"When I went offline, after I tell him no a number of times and expressed my disappointment with his statements, he still painted me as the one in the wrong for not being comfortable with him pushing past my boundaries. The next day I wake up to his messages implying he wanted to commit suicide over me exercising autonomy over my body."

An excerpt from Froot's document (Image via @LichVtuber/X)

In response to this, Asmongold said:

"That autonomy, it seems like, was cheating. Very, very interesting thing. Yeah. Exactly, right?"

As of this writing, VTuber Froot has not responded to the cheating allegations.

