"You can't make everyone happy" - VSHOJO's Ironmouse on advice for VTubers, favorite anime, future plans, biggest achievements, and more (Exclusive)

When it comes to streamers and VTubers, few people are as inspiring as Ironmouse. Her diagnosis of CVID (Common Variable Immunodeficiency) has left her mostly isolated and bedridden, halting her dreams of singing opera. Despite that, she’s made a career for herself as one of the most popular VTubers on the planet. A founding member of VSHOJO, the Puerto Rican superstar has collaborated with some of the biggest names on the planet.

She’s smashed through so many records, being the most-subscribed female streamer on Twitch, and was the first VTuber to be nominated, much less win an award at The Game Awards. We recently had a chance to sit down with her to learn more about her career path, the goals she has set out, and so much more.

Ironmouse is a genuine inspiration to many, myself included, so it was a thrill to learn more about her. For a girl sitting alone in a room, wanting to make friends, she’s made more than a million of them on Twitch alone.

Ironmouse talks goals, favorite anime, and being an award-winning VTuber

Q. Hello! Thank you so much for taking the time to chat with us. For those who don't know who you are, could you please introduce yourself?

Ironmouse: Hello, I’m Ironmouse! I’m a Puerto Rican-American VTuber on Twitch. I love to stream, play games with friends, sing, and just hang out with my community.

Q. First of all, I wanted to say congratulations on your success at The Game Awards, where you won Content Creator of the Year. How does it feel to be the first VTuber not only to be nominated but to win?

Ironmouse: Oh gosh, thank you so much! It was such a shock. I felt so honored to have been nominated alongside other content creators and winning was such a shock, but I’m glad to have been able to represent myself and VShojo to take home the win. I’m glad to represent VTubers and to continue showing the world that we’re here to show the world what more we can do!

Q. 2023 was frankly, a pretty incredible year for your career. You reached 1M YouTube subs, took part in a 3D concert, and much more. What are your personal career highlights, as you look back over the last year?

Ironmouse: For my birthday, I had my very own 3D concert which was such a blast to work on. The 3D concert with the VShojo girls was super fun and I’m glad we were able to put on something together. I would say, my biggest highlight of 2023 is being the most-subbed female on Twitch, breaking my record in 2022!

With my month-long subathon in June 2023, we peaked at 205,488 subs! This was really incredible to see happen as it was also in support of a cause that I hold really close to my heart, the Immune Deficiency Foundation.

Q. Despite the toll your health problems take on you, you've continued to grow and try a wealth of new things, from podcasts to releasing amazing songs. What keeps you inspired to continue to create fantastic content?

Ironmouse: With my family, friends, and community, I feel that I can keep going and making content! I love streaming and it truly is my escape, but also a place where I can not think about anything except having fun and doing crazy things. It’s crazy to think that I originally started streaming just to make friends and here I am now doing things that I didn’t know were possible.

Q. While you've collaborated with and interviewed many content creators, like Asmongold and CDawgVA, my personal favorite was probably HealthyGamerGG, where you spoke about your health - mentally and physically. Many also cite this as a video that changed their opinion on VTubers, or as a reason they look up to you. How does it feel to know you've inspired so many people around the world or changed their viewpoint?

Ironmouse: I was unaware that that had changed people’s viewpoint on vtubing, but it’s wonderful and I’m hoping we can get more people into vtubing!

Q. It's also well-known that you're a big fan of anime. Are there any series this season that have really captured your attention? For me, it has to be Dungeon Meshi/Delicious in Dungeon. The wholesome comedy and fantasy setting has me coming back to watch every week.

Ironmouse: JJK was one of my favorites this year! I also watched Dungeon Meshi and it’s pretty good! I like that one as well.

Q. As a VTuber, you've no doubt had to deal with an incredible amount of negativity and toxicity. It's something many VTubers endure. Do you have any advice for those people, who want to be VTuber, but have a hard time dealing with negative people?

Ironmouse: Sometimes what you need to do is understand that you can’t make everyone happy. The thing that you can do is make yourself happy. Just go out there, stream, and have fun with friends!

Q. Though you created content before joining VSHOJO, you were one of the first independent VTubers to join, alongside Nyanners, Zentreya, Silvervale, and Projekt Melody. What led to you joining the group, and how did it feel to have that kind of support?

Ironmouse: I joined VShojo because of Mel and other talent where we felt more like a streamer friend group at the time. Now we’ve really grown and I’m happy with where we are, and even more excited for the future. I can’t imagine myself anywhere else without my VShojo girls and the support of the staff.

Q. What does the future hold for Ironmouse? Though I know your health means you can't stream as regularly as you'd like, what sorts of events or content would you like to put out this year?

Ironmouse: There’s so many things I want to do! For this year, I want to release an album, have another subathon, and more IRL streams with Connor! Aside from this year, I would love to do a 3D concert with my VShojo girls.

Q. On that note, if you could collaborate with anyone that you haven't yet, who would it be? Put it out there in the universe!

Ironmouse: I would love to collab with Bad Bunny! That would be incredible.

Q. Do you have any final words of wisdom or encouragement for your fans around the world?

Ironmouse: Thank you so much for supporting me all this time. I feel like I say it all the time, but I feel so honored and blessed to be here, to have the fans and community supporting me. I think about how I’m just a girl in a room wanting to make friends on the internet, but it’s been incredible to see my dreams come true despite everything I’ve had to overcome. No matter what, you can do anything, the first step is just to try!

Ironmouse regularly streams on Twitch, and you can also find her on YouTube, Twitter, as well as TikTok creating a wide variety of entertaining content.