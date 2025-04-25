Valkyrae opens up about her issue with Twitch despite being one of the most-watched female streamers of 2025

Twitch star Rachell "Valkyrae" has spoken up about the issue she faces when livestreaming on the platform. On April 24, 2025, the Los Angeles-based personality responded to Streams Charts' statistics on the most-watched female streamers in the first quarter of 2025.

Ad

The graph showed the most-watched content creators sorted by hours watched, with the top five being:

Usada Pekora (VTuber on YouTube)

Sakura Miko (VTuber on YouTube)

Valkyrae (YouTube and Twitch streamer)

Hakui Koyori (VTuber on YouTube)

Ironmouse (VTuber on Twitch)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In response, Valkyrae stated that simultaneously broadcasting on Twitch and YouTube had been "great" for the past few months. However, "the only issue" she encountered was being unable to show her YouTube livestream chat on Twitch because it violated the Amazon-owned platform's Terms of Service (ToS).

While claiming that her YouTube audience "will forever continue to complain and question" if she reads what they type in the live chat room, the co-owner of 100 Thieves wrote:

Ad

"Multi-streaming has been so great the past few months. Only issue is that I like showing chat on stream for VOD watchers but It's against Twitch TOS to show Youtube chat and it's not against Youtube TOS to show Twitch chat.. so I can only show Twitch chat on screen. I read both chats but my Youtube chat will forever continue to complain and question if I ever read them lol.. would be super convenient if I could show both chats combined in OBS :)"

Ad

Furthermore, she described what she believed Twitch and YouTube excelled at:

"Twitch has been the better chat experience, Youtube has been the better viewing experience IMO!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I think most are just trolling" - Valkyrae responds to those advocating to ban "whiny YouTube watchers"

Several netizens commented on Valkyrae's X post, in which she elaborated on her "only issue" with YouTube and Twitch livestreaming. X user @PoDiddy responded by asking the streamer to ban "all the whiny YouTube watchers":

"I would love to “ban” all the whinny YouTube watchers who spam that you don’t read us. It bugs the s**t out of me all the time while watching you and I even say it in chat that you do see us and respond WHEN YOU HAVE TIME. They are so damn needy"

Ad

The 33-year-old content creator responded:

"while some may be serious, i think most are just trolling because its become a meme at this point since i have been addressing the "she only reads us when we say she doesnt read us" type of comments lol. it's not that serious i hope"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Valkyrae made headlines on April 15, 2025, when she spoke about considering "quitting streaming" and becoming Twitch star Imane "Pokimane's" "stay-at-home girlfriend."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More