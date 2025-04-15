Valkyrae talks about "quitting streaming" and becoming Pokimane's "stay-at-home girlfriend"

YouTube and Twitch star Rachell "Valkyrae" has shared an X post about becoming Imane "Pokimane's" "stay-at-home girlfriend." On April 15, 2025, the co-owner of 100 Thieves wrote in a social media post that she "might f**k around" and "quit streaming" to become the Moroccan-Canadian personality's partner:

"might f**k around n quit streaming to be poki’s stay at home girlfriend"

Pokimane responded a few minutes later, stating that she "accepts" Valkyrae's proposal:

"i accept your proposal"

Valkyrae's X post about becoming Pokimane's "stay-at-home girlfriend," and the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder responds (Image via @Valkyrae and @pokimanelol/X)

Over 246 fans on the social media platform have chimed in on Valkyrae's post, with one X user questioning whether she was "serious."

"this tells me a lot. a part of me believes you're serious. idk where it goes from there tho. i think there's some truth to it tho." X user @slickrickystyle replied.

"Naw, to afraid of commitment, admit it!!! hahahaah" X user @MindOfBoomBoom wrote.

"On some real s**t Rae.. same.. lifes gettin too hard" X user @K3rBray commented.

"Honestly understandable, get that bag queen 🫶😂" X user @cloudylattes remarked.

"We all know the workaholic in you would never allow this 😏" X user @ChadTheEmpath posted.

"It is weird when people say that" - When Valkyrae slammed the online community for "insulting" Pokimane

During a livestream in October 2024, Valkyrae responded to her audience who compared her appearance to Pokimane. While claiming that she and the former OfflineTV (OTV) member bore no resemblance, Valkyrae stated that the online community's opinions were "insulting" to Imane.

She said:

"It is the highest compliment because she is so f**king pretty. But I don't think I look like her. It's also probably because we're both streamer girls, both brown hair. But yeah, I definitely look more Asian. Like, I am Asian. Y'all are insulting her. Stop insulting the queen! But it is a big compliment. It is weird when people say that. It always catches me off guard, too. It's like, 'Bro, I'm just a little brown Asian girl."

Valkyrae made headlines earlier this month (on April 8, 2025) when she shared a cryptic X post about "making mistakes" and "sometimes accidentally repeating mistakes."

The social media post came during A Minecraft Movie debacle, during which the 33-year-old seemed to confirm that her cameo was cut due to from the film.

