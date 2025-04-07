"I would much rather not have 30 seconds than be sued": Valkyrae seemingly confirms her cameo was cut from A Minecraft Movie

Twitch streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" has been trending alongside the recently released A Minecraft Movie. In 2024, during a stream with FaZe Jason "JasonTheWeen," Valkyrae had confirmed that she would be a part of the film. Om top of this, the streamer accused actor Jason Momoa, one of the main characters in the film, of "mistreating" the crew members. Back then this is what she had said:

"So, A Minecraft Movie, I have a cameo in A Minecraft Movie. So...I really have to say, Jason Momoa. I just saw him, like, mistreat some of the crew, and it was pretty disappointing."

Despite the confirmation of her inclusion in the film, netizens noticed that the final cut of the film didn't include her. This sparked a lot of discussions online, with some fans speculating that she may have broken an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement).

During her stream yesterday (April 6, 2025), Valkyrae spoke about the situation, saying:

"As for the Minecraft Movie, let's just say I'm not gonna touch too much on it, but as much as you guys saw the other creators that were in it, (it) would have been the equal amount you saw me in it which is 30 seconds. So it's okay. I would much rather not have 30 seconds than be sued."

"It was a wonderful 10 days in New Zealand" - Valkyrae reflects on her experience of filming for A Minecraft Movie

Valkyrae recently shared her experience filming for The Minecraft Movie, which was released on April 4, 2025. The popular streamer had previously announced she would be making a cameo, but later seemingly confirmed that her scenes were edited out.

Speaking about her time in New Zealand, where the film was shot, the streamer said:

"It was a wonderful 10 days in New Zealand for that 30 seconds, and I'm really glad that I got to visit New Zealand. Things could've been so much worse; that's all I'm going to say about it."

She also explained that it wasn’t the film’s fault that her part was removed:

"It's not even Minecraft. It's not their fault. Don't even worry. No, the movie did not suck. I thought it was good."

While Valkyrae’s scene may have been cut from The Minecraft Movie, several other popular content creators did make appearances in the film. These included Daniel "DanTDM," Lizzie "LDShadowLady," Oliver "Mumbo Jumbo," and Jessica "Aphmau," all of whom had cameo roles that delighted fans.

