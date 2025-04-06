"She kinda did this to herself": Netizens speculate Valkyrae was "cut from" A Minecraft Movie over her criticisms of Jason Momoa

The highly anticipated film A Minecraft Movie is now airing in theaters, but some Twitch viewers noticed that streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” is missing from it. Back in 2024, the content creator had announced that she would make an appearance in the movie alongside other internet personalities. Netizens now speculate that she was removed after she accused actor Jason Momoa of allegedly being rude to others on the film’s set.

Ad

On April 4, 2025, X user @Handlegoeshere1 speculated that Valkyrae was cut for giving the film “bad press.” They said:

“Haven’t seen the film but I’m confident in saying Rae (Valkyrae) was cut from the Minecraft movieI f**king love watching Rae but she kinda did this to herself ngl. She basically gave the film bad press and likely broke an NDA by saying she was in the film before the 5 cameos."

Ad

Trending

Valkyrae collaborated with content creator Jason “Jasontheweenie” in September 2024. where she claimed:

“So, A Minecraft Movie, I have a cameo in A Minecraft Movie. So... I really have to say, Jason Momoa. I just saw him, like, mistreat some of the crew, and it was pretty disappointing."

Ad

The streamer is missing from the credits of A Minecraft Movie. Unsurprisingly, some internet users blamed her for making accusations against Jason Momoa, claiming it to be the reason for her omission:

“Dude I dont hate Rae but she probably doesn't have the first clue about working on a movie set and how much money they spend per hour so messing up a scene can be a pretty big deal its not supposed to be all fun and games,” said X user @DarthASavage1.

Ad

“she has no clue what’s normal on movie sets. She probably considers toxic to be anything that isn’t forced positivity,” wrote X user @Howie2114.

“Ofcourse , she created a whole entire narrative based on seeing 1 interaction,” commented @Burned_Potato_.

Others were less critical and thought cutting the streamer out of the movie was too harsh. Here are some of the posts taking Valkyrae’s side:

Ad

“I don't want to punish people for speaking out, but this is very immature. She doesn't know what's normal or abnormal, what's too far or not. You just got there kid, your YouTube influence got you on set but that's it. People shouldn't be abused but this was childish,” said X user @BallKnowing.

“Nah I appreciate her being honest tho,” commented X user @notgointomakeit.

Ad

A Minecraft Movie is a box-office success

Weekend ticket sales for A Minecraft Movie are expected to total around $150 million. Surprisingly, the new release performed 75% better than what analysts had speculated, and it currently has a review score of 6.1 on IMDB (Internet Movie Database).

Expand Tweet

Ad

The movie features popular Minecraft YouTubers DanTDM, Aphmau, Mambo Jumbo, and LDShadowLady, who cameo as themselves. Minecraft lead designer Jens Bergensten also makes an appearance as a waiter. Furthermore, moviegoers spotted a pig wearing a crown, which is a tribute to deceased content creator Technoblade.

In other news, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat announced that he is filming his first-ever movie. He is in the early stages of production and will reveal more information in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhimannu Das Abhimannu Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. His writing journey started after he drew the attention of websites dedicated to Hearthstone, a game he'd played competitively. Since then, he has worked for multiple organizations. He has nearly 10 years of journalistic experience and over 3,500 articles to his name. He has also interviewed prominent esports teams like Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, and Bleed Esports.



Abhimannu's love of gaming was inspired by Pokemon Gold, which he played on a borrowed Gameboy Color at the age of eight. These days, he mostly sticks to multiplayer titles like Apex Legends, The Finals, etc. He is also particularly fond of Stardew Valley.



Abhimannu's hobbies are watching soccer and trying new dishes. Know More