"Sometimes I accidentally repeat mistakes": Valkyrae shares cryptic X post amid A Minecraft Movie debacle

YouTube and Twitch star Rachell "Valkyrae" has shared a rather cryptic social media post amid the recent A Minecraft Movie debacle. Valkyrae has been trending on social media platforms such as X, with some netizens speculating that her cameo in A Minecraft Movie was cut due to her criticism of Jason Momoa.

Here's what she said during a collaboration with Jason "Jasontheween" in September 2024:

"So, A Minecraft Movie, I have a cameo in A Minecraft Movie. So... I really have to say, Jason Momoa. I just saw him, like, mistreat some of the crew and it was pretty disappointing. It was after a very intense scene and it was a very emotional scene. So maybe he was still in character. I don't know. But I just was kind of surprised by how he treated, like, some of the crew."

On April 6, 2025, Valkyrae appeared to confirm that her cameo in the Jack Black-starrer film was cut, saying that she "would much rather not have 30 seconds than be sued."

On April 7, 2025, the co-owner of 100 Thieves posted a cryptic message on X, stating that she "makes mistakes." Valkyrae also said that she "sometimes accidentally repeats mistakes." Furthermore, the content creator stated that she "always tries to be a good human" and thanked those who were kind and empathetic to her:

"I make mistakes, sometimes I accidentally repeat mistakes which is frustrating but i do and will always try to be a good human :’) thankful for those that try to be kind and empathetic ty ty"

Fans had a lot to say in response to Valkyrae.

"Always gonna be on your side Rae I gotchu and many others do as well ♥️" X user @Instinct_lv wrote.

"All we can do as humans is try to be better the next day. No ones perfect." X user @NewFiie commented.

"When we make mistakes it opens our heart to give others more grace when they make mistakes. Take it easy on yourself," X user @TheMindDivine replied.

"It is not even their fault" - Valkyrae's recent address about A Minecraft Movie debacle explored

As mentioned earlier, Valkyrae addressed the A Minecraft Movie debacle during a livestream on April 6, 2025, where she appeared to confirm that her cameo was cut from the film.

While claiming that it was not the movie's "fault," the Los Angeles-based personality said:

"It's not even Minecraft. It is not even their fault. Don't even worry. No, the movie did not suck. I thought it was good. I actually thought it was good. I was kind of surprised that some people didn't like it. I thought it was really good. They had a lot of Easter Eggs. Cap? Did you guys watch it? Wait, really? Nah, you guys are trolling. I think you guys are trolling because you're trying to, like, make me feel better."

In other news, Valkyrae has announced that her podcast, Press ESC, has concluded after airing 24 episodes.

