"Need a little break": Valkyrae explains why her Press ESC podcast ended after just 24 episodes

Twitch streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" has announced the end of her podcast Press ESC, which she co-hosted with Lisa "Alythuh." The podcast has 24 episodes on its YouTube channel, the first one uploaded on October 13, 2024. Since then, the channel has grown to over 132K subscribers. The last episode, titled The End of Our Podcast, was uploaded on April 6, 2025.

On the same day they uploaded the last episode, Valkyrae took to her stream to explain the situation. She said:

"Lisa and I uploaded our goodbye episode, our last episode for our podcast. I'm sure some of you saw it coming. It is an 18-minute video, we talk about a lot of the reasons why it isn't gonna work out for the long run."

She did mention that she might revive the podcast in the future as a solo host. She added:

"If/when I start it up again, I will definitely want Lisa on as a guest in the future but as of right now, I think I personally need a little break from it."

Why did the Press ESC podcast end? Valkyrae and Alythuh upload the final episode

Valkyrae and Alythuh recently uploaded the final episode of their jointly run podcast channel, Press ESC. In this concluding episode, the two discussed their decision to end the podcast.

One of the main reasons behind the podcast ending was Alythuh admitting that the schedule made it difficult for her to focus on her project, Tiny Protectors:

"A lot of that (her project) was pushed to the side for the podcast. I was doing a lot of studying, my internal team was like, 'Where were you for four months?' because I wasn't responding to them as much and unknowingly, I put my business to the side."

Valkyrae shared a similar reason for stepping away, explaining that managing the podcast alongside her project, Hihi Studios (media company), made it challenging to balance everything:

"I can't say what exactly is going on, but Hihi Studios, we have like four insane opportunities and business endeavors that are happening for the company and one of those things I put off for three months."

During one of her streams, Valkyrae mentioned that if the Press ESC podcast were to return, she might do an episode with Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane," who had been scheduled to appear in a future episode. Whether or not the podcast will be revived remains to be seen.

