During a live broadcast on April 4, 2025, Imane "Pokimane" was reviewing old Twitch chats from fellow streamer Jasontheween when she discovered that he had seemingly criticized her involvement in the Fedmyster controversy from 2020. That year, content creator Federico "Fedmyster" was kicked out of the OfflineTV group after multiple female members, including LilyPichu and Yvonne, accused him of sexual assault.

At the time, Pokimane had publicly called out Fedmyster, claiming that he had made advances toward her. She also stated that his presence was partly why she had left the OfflineTV house.

Following the allegations, Fedmyster, also known as Fed, faced widespread backlash online and eventually stopped creating content.

While looking through Jasontheween's chat on her livestream, Pokimane discovered that he had posted a comment seemingly supporting Fedmyster back in 2020:

"Jason hasn't written much in my chat. 2019. Oh! (gasp)"

The comment from Jasontheween insinuated that Pokimane had "played" Fedmyster:

"FED. U PLAYED FED."

The Twitch streamer was stunned at the comment, and her initial reaction was to say:

"Jason, I really. I don't even know what to say, man."

"I forgive him": Pokimane says Jasontheween has shown much growth since his teenage years while reacting to Fedmyster comment

Pokimane and Jasontheween have collaborated on several occasions over the past year or so. A few days ago, the pair featured on D4vd's music video for the song What Are You Waiting For.

Naturally, Jasontheween's old comment, which supposedly supported Fedmyster, surprised Pokimane. However, she did point out that the streamer was only 15 years old when the comment was made in 2020:

"15 year old? Fair enough, fair enough."

Timestamp 0:25:04

Pokimane went on to praise Jasontheween for showing growth over the years. She even called him "sweet" before stating that she forgave him for the comment about Fedmyster:

"Okay, I will say, for Jason to go from writing sh*t like this to what he is today, that's growth. Jason's sweet, I forgive him, I don't even give a f**k."

Recently, the two have been engaging in a lot of playful banter. Earlier this week, Pokimane gave Jasontheween some relationship advice while they were filming the music video for D4vd's song.

