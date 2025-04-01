Twitch streamers Pokimane and Jasontheween feature in d4vd's latest music video What Are You Waiting For

YouTuber-turned-music artist David Burke, better known as d4vd, released the music video for What Are You Waiting For, a song from his upcoming debut album Withered, on March 31, 2025. It features two Twitch streamers: Imane "Pokimane" and Jason "Jasontheween."

Clips from the music video have gone viral in the streaming community, with fans excited about their favorite content creators collaborating.

A short clip of the song was shared by X user @scubaryan_ shortly after the music video dropped, garnering almost 100,000 impressions on the social media platform within hours.

Viewers expressed awe at the Twitch streamers appearing in the music video.

"Now streamers also appear in music videos?"nan X user wondered.

"What a year for streamers ngl," another wrote.

Many also praised d4vd, noting his roots in video gaming.

"d4vd came a long way from being a Fortnite player," a fan posted.

Pokimane, who was one of the two streamers invited to the Grammys earlier this year, shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) content from the shoot on Instagram, showcasing her stunning black outfit and garnering further praise.

FaZe Clan's Jasontheween also posted content about the music video. On March 30, 2025, the Sidemen Inside alum posted a video from his almost nine-hour-long Twitch stream documenting the shooting process for d4vd's song.

The rising influence of Twitch streamers and YouTubers on the music and hip-hop scene

This is not the first time a popular Twitch or YouTube streamer has featured in a music video.

Filipino-American Bella Poarch's music videos for songs like Dolls, INFERNO, and Build a B*tch from a couple of years ago included content creators such as Valkyrae, Dream, Ludwig, and more as background characters.

Valkyrae also starred in a music video for popular singer Machine Gun Kelly and Corpse's song DAYWALKER.

Twitch stars such as Plaqueboymax and Kai Cenat have made a name for themselves with high-profile collaborations with musicians in the hip-hop world. They have streamed with big names such as SZA, Tyla, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and more. Both were included in Complex's recently released list of top hip-hop streamers as a result of their content.

Pokimane and Jasontheween's feature in d4vd's latest music video is just the latest example of Twitch streamers collaborating with music artists. Singers like DDG have been blurring the lines between the music industry and streaming with their regular broadcasts on platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

