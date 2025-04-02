Pokimane says Jasontheween should buy his girlfriend a house to make their relationship work

Twitch streamer Jason “Jasontheween” asked fellow content creator Imane “Pokimane” for relationship advice during a livestream on April 1, 2025. He shared details about his long-distance relationship and wondered if moving in with his girlfriend is a good idea. Imane told him to spend another year or two before living together.

The two content creators were invited to appear in a music video by David Burke. Pokimane met Jason on the production set and said she would pray for his relationship. She offered the streamer some advice:

“Are you willing to travel to London? Is she willing to travel to you? You gotta do like a year or two of long distance, and then maybe if I like you that much, I’m buying you a house. I know you got money.”

Jasontheween and Pokimane discuss long-distance relationships

When Pokimane told Jason to consider buying his girlfriend a house, the streamer was taken aback.

“I don’t got…I don’t got pockets like you Poki. So I should buy her a house. (Pokimane repeats her advice) I don’t even got a house for myself.”

Jasontheween asked if Imane is willing to be in a long-distance relationship with someone. The streamer claimed it would depend on how much she liked the person. Jason then shared he was in a long-distance relationship but seemed reluctant do it again.

Pokimane claimed it's harder on the other person. Both content creators agreed that being streamers keeps them busy and makes it difficult for long-distance relationships to work out. Jason then revealed his girlfriend is not on the internet, which Imane considered a “green flag.”

Jasontheween and Pokimane share behind-the-scenes footage

Jason and Pokimane livestreamed the entire production process of David’s song, titled What Are You Waiting For. It got over 400,000 views in its first day. Behind-the-scenes footage is available on Jason’s YouTube channel.

This wasn't the first time the streamer appeared in a music video. He posted his song, Deep Gai, in June 2024 and hosted a concert this year where he performed various songs in front of a live audience.

Jason also made headlines for his feud with Adin Ross, who was recently unbanned on Twitch. Adin allegedly reached out to him but didn't get a response.

Jason was recently called out for alleged “stalker” behavior. The streamer entered K-Pop group New Jeans’ dressing room, which started the controversy.

