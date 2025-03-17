What is FedMyster doing now? Former OTV member's current whereabouts explored

Federico Michael Gaytan, better known online as "FedMyster," is a former OfflineTV (OTV) member. The Twitch streamer and YouTube personality was associated with the group from 2017 to 2020. Those who have followed the story around his departure will remember that he was removed from the organization after sexual misconduct allegations from OfflineTV members Yvonne "Yvonnie" and Lily "LilyPichu."

Both streamers accused FedMyster of making inappropriate advances at them, including entering their room uninvited. Later, Imane "Pokimane" also accused him of crossing the boundaries.

Federico made his response, alleging that much of the stuff said about him was exaggerated. Following this controversy, he remained out of sight from the streaming community, until his return to Twitch in June 2021.

Despite the return in 2021, he hasn't remained active. It's unclear what his occupation is these days. His Twitch account is currently inactive. Some Reddit users claimed that he was last active on YouTube in 2024, livestreaming with gambling sponsorships:

"Last time I saw he was streaming on YT taking gambling sponsors and promising to do a bunch of money giveaways," said u/SingSillySongs

One user echoed similar information, claiming that he was seen engaging in gambling content:

"He was gambling under a different name for a few months then went dark again," said u/Ryboiii

Another user said that the streamer is currently based out of California:

"From his non Fedmyster IG, looks like he moved out of California, has had for a couple years a girlfriend and works for some touring EDM group. Looks pretty happy," said u/Reckless_Monk

What had FedMyster said about his allegations?

As mentioned, FedMyster hasn't been very active on social media or his Twitch account. He hasn't streamed in over two years. When he returned to Twitch in 2021, he spoke about the controversy he was involved in the previous year. In a now-deleted post, he said:

"It was not and never has been my intention to hurt those closest to me. I want to make it clear that my intentions were never to act maliciously or predatorily. I am flawed, I have issues that impede my friendships and issues with myself, but I am not a predator, and I never wanted this to happen."

During his return stream, FedMyster further addressed the situation with LilyPichu, stating:

"She was in a very dark place so, I wanted to be around her to make sure she was okay, this was someone that meant the world to me, her happiness was important to me. As I'm hanging out with her so much, there was this sense of intimacy that started to grow. There was a time I was in her room and I asked like hey, can I give you a foot rub, and she was like okay, and she said yes but we were tipsy and in the moment it felt real and honest for me to say I kind of like you. But when I woke up the next morning it was like oh sh*t, I did not mean that, and looking back now it was a complete violation."

At the time, these comments didn’t exactly receive the most positive reactions. This could explain why his return didn’t work out, and he has since chosen to stay away from social media.

Currently, OfflineTV has only one of its three co-founders remaining in the organization - Scarra. Furthermore, FedMyster wasn’t the only creator to leave OTV; other former members include Pokimane, PokeLawls, and SleightlyMusical.

