"I'm a great babysitter" - Pokimane reacts as OfflineTV hints at QuarterJade and Masayoshi having a baby

Offline TV (OTV) has hinted that two of its members, Jodi Lee aka "QuarterJade" and her long-time boyfriend John Cable aka "Masayoshi," may be expecting a child. The two have been in a long-time relationship, having been together since 2019. OTV posted a wholesome picture of the couple on its official X account, coupled with a caption that included a baby emoji.

The post revealed that the announcement would be made on March 8, 2025, at 12:00 PM PST (Pacific Time). Naturally, the post garnered numerous reactions, including one from ex-OTV member and Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane." Pokimane left OTV in 2023 but has been in close touch with the group. She reacted to the recent post and stated:

"i’m a great babysitter"

Fans also took to the post to share their reactions. Some of which were quite comical:

"How did John get pregnant? That’s crazy," said @DentedDanny

"Aww, John’s prego. congrats hope he doesn’t struggle giving birth," wrote @BlackipinoGMBNO

The couple were donning Fieren merchandise, which led to some fans suggesting that a possible collaboration with the manga/anime series was on the cards:

"Crunchyroll logo on the scarf. Freiren shirt, probably a crunchyroll partnership with OTV merchandising deal," said @PatStewey

Here are some other reactions:

"This is so cute," said @daintybabyelle

"They are having a sykkuno?," wrote @clickthatfollow

QuarterJade and Masayoshi's relationship explored

Twitch streamers and OfflineTV members QuarterJade and Masayoshi might be expecting a baby. However, this hasn't been confirmed yet and could simply be clickbait for a sponsorship deal. Any official confirmation would likely come from them, so fans will have to wait and watch.

The two Twitch streamers began dating around June 2019 and publicly acknowledged their relationship in December of the same year. They first met during a Streamer Camp event hosted by fellow streamer Leslie "Fuslie."

The duo is known for their gaming content on Twitch, often playing games like Valorant, League of Legends, Minecraft, and more. Both are currently associated with OfflineTV (OTV), having joined as talents in 2021.

They often collaborate with other creators, including Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, Pokimane, and more. During the COVID-19 pandemic, both featured in Toast's popular Among Us sessions.

QuarterJade currently has over 1.2 million followers on her Twitch account, while Masayoshi has around 644K followers.

