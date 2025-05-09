Forsen claims xQc has a better chance of becoming the next pope than beating his Minecraft speedrunning record

Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" has reignited his feud with Felix "xQc" after claiming that the latter has a better chance of becoming the next pope than beating his Minecraft speedrunning record. The Swede made this statement on his May 8, 2025, broadcast.

For context, Felix and Sebastian have a longstanding rivalry when it comes to speedrunning Minecraft that started back in 2020. Since then, the two have competed for the fastest time on multiple occasions, with Forsen being the current champion after finishing the entire game in 15 minutes and 28 seconds in 2023. Since then, the rivalry has taken a backseat, with xQc failing to defeat his rival for over a year.

That said, the feud seems to be gaining pace again after it was brought up on May 8. While Forsen was watching a livestream and waiting for the new pope to address the crowd at Vatican City, a Twitch TTS voice from an audience member insinuated that he should practice Minecraft because xQc, aka the Juicer, was about to break his record:

"I hope that you are getting the Minecraft skills up to date. Juicer is about to take the record,"

Forsen promptly started dunking on xQc, claiming that the Canadian creator has more chance of becoming the next pope than beating his record in Minecraft:

"He will never get the record, man. Never ever, alright? He's more likely to get elected next pope than get that record, okay?"

Timestamp 3:06:24

"You're just trying to discourage me from finishing the record": xQc responds to Forsen's jab at his Minecraft skills

Last time, Forsen took over 150 days to beat xQc's record in Minecraft. The latter's best time on the leaderboard is currently 16 minutes and 38 seconds, which is about 50 seconds slower than the former. However, after watching the jab about becoming the pope, xQc insinuated that he was catching up to Forsen.

The Canadian streamer claimed he had matched the time it took for his rival to reach a Nether Fortress and said:

"Hey buddy, hey buddy. Yesterday, I had the exact same time that he had at the fortress, and I threw. It's all good. At the same time, though. And he was in the viewer list on his Kick account, I saw it, I saw it."

xQ further slammed Forsen, claiming he was saying "wild" things in chat to discourage him from finishing the Minecraft speedrun challenge:

"I am not going to say what he said in the chat, I am not going to repeat it because I am trying to be low-key about it. But, woof! The sh*t he typed in the chat? I would not say it online. That is wild, man. Anyway, you're just trying to discourage me from finishing the record."

Here is a detailed look at the rivalry between the two Twitch streamers and the origins of Minecraft speedrunning on the platform.

