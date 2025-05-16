VTuber Kirsche Verstahl banned from Twitch

Popular VTuber Kirsche Verstahl has been banned from Twitch. On May 16, 2025, an automated X account, @StreamerBans, notified the online community that the virtual content creator's channel on the platform had been suspended for the first time.
Upon accessing her channel on the Amazon-owned website, a message appears stating that her account is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Terms of Service (ToS):
"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."
Several netizens have shared their thoughts on Kirsche Verstahl's first-ever Twitch ban, with some questioning the reason behind it. Meanwhile, one X user speculated that the VTuber would broadcast "only on" YouTube.
"F**king for what !?" X user @Hoody538771 commented.
"guess kirsche is youtube only for now on," @donhato_ wrote.
"WTF?! Not deserved," X user @AtomikRonin remarked.
"She’ll be back within a couple of days," X user @EggsDavid posted.
"Oh boy, prepare for unforseen consecuences," X user @Mati_jota_ replied.
VTuber Kirsche Verstahl reveals why her Twitch channel was banned
Kirsche Verstahl took to X on the same day (May 16, 2025) to reveal why her Twitch channel had been banned. She shared a screenshot of the platform's email informing her that her channel had been taken down for broadcasting "sexual content."
An excerpt from the email reads:
"Reason: Sexual Content. Broadcasting, uploading, soliciting, offering, or linking to p**nographic or sexually explicit content, or offering or soliciting sexual content or services in exchange for goods, services, or money (including cheers, Bits, subs, and in-game items). Examples of violative conduct include, but are not limited to: Roleplaying o**l sex in virtual reality. Drawing characters engaged in sex or m**turbation with or without sexual bodily fluids visible. Displaying sex toys in a non-educational context."
Furthermore, Twitch confirmed that the channel will be banned for one day.
Commenting on the situation, the VTuber wrote:
"oh wow I wonder who could be behind this especially after that AI slop article put out about how I read Ana Valen's fanfiction truly a mystery the harassers cry out as they strike you"
Kirsche Verstahl made headlines on May 3, 2025, when she went viral for seemingly defending Shiloh Hendrix's fundraiser.