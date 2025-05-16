VTuber Kirsche Verstahl banned from Twitch

Popular VTuber Kirsche Verstahl has been banned from Twitch. On May 16, 2025, an automated X account, @StreamerBans, notified the online community that the virtual content creator's channel on the platform had been suspended for the first time.

Ad

Upon accessing her channel on the Amazon-owned website, a message appears stating that her account is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Terms of Service (ToS):

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Several netizens have shared their thoughts on Kirsche Verstahl's first-ever Twitch ban, with some questioning the reason behind it. Meanwhile, one X user speculated that the VTuber would broadcast "only on" YouTube.

"F**king for what !?" X user @Hoody538771 commented.

"guess kirsche is youtube only for now on," @donhato_ wrote.

"She’ll be back within a couple of days," X user @EggsDavid posted.

Ad

"Oh boy, prepare for unforseen consecuences," X user @Mati_jota_ replied.

VTuber Kirsche Verstahl reveals why her Twitch channel was banned

Kirsche Verstahl took to X on the same day (May 16, 2025) to reveal why her Twitch channel had been banned. She shared a screenshot of the platform's email informing her that her channel had been taken down for broadcasting "sexual content."

Ad

An excerpt from the email reads:

"Reason: Sexual Content. Broadcasting, uploading, soliciting, offering, or linking to p**nographic or sexually explicit content, or offering or soliciting sexual content or services in exchange for goods, services, or money (including cheers, Bits, subs, and in-game items). Examples of violative conduct include, but are not limited to: Roleplaying o**l sex in virtual reality. Drawing characters engaged in sex or m**turbation with or without sexual bodily fluids visible. Displaying sex toys in a non-educational context."

Ad

Furthermore, Twitch confirmed that the channel will be banned for one day.

Commenting on the situation, the VTuber wrote:

"oh wow I wonder who could be behind this especially after that AI slop article put out about how I read Ana Valen's fanfiction truly a mystery the harassers cry out as they strike you"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kirsche Verstahl made headlines on May 3, 2025, when she went viral for seemingly defending Shiloh Hendrix's fundraiser.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More