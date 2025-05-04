VTuber Kirsche goes viral for seemingly defending Shiloh Hendrix's fundraiser after latter reportedly calls a child the N-word

A clip from VTuber Kirsche's Twitch and YouTube stream from May 3, 2025, has garnered a lot of attention on social media, after the streamer seemingly defended Shiloh Hendrix's fundraiser. For those who are unaware, Hendrix, a woman from Rochester, Minnesota, has been making headlines after allegedly calling a five-year-old child the N-word during a disagreement at a public park. A video filmed by a man who confronted her at the time went viral on the internet.

Ad

Shiloh Hendrix started a fundraiser on May 2, 2025, asking for assistance to relocate, claiming that her family has been threatened since the video was released. During her May 3 stream, Kirsche was reacting to an X post criticizing people for donating to Hendrix. The VTuber acknowledged that most people do not support using racial slurs against children, but went on to seemingly defend the existence of the fundraiser.

Kirsche compared the Shiloh Hendrix controversy to past events about George Floyd and Karmelo Anthony, stating:

Ad

Trending

"Bostonian guy [the X user who criticized the fundraiser] said, 'Oh no, what am I going to do with followers who think it is okay to call a 5-year-old the N-word?' I don't think most people think it's okay. I think that there are a lot of people who are tired of things happening, like Daniel Penny, the whole George Floyd incident, and the Summer of Love, like Karmelo Anthony."

Ad

The VTuber then justified the woman's reaction, claiming people are "tired of the two-tier justice system," seemingly insinuating that Shiloh Hendrick's usage of the N-word was "just the consequence of where we are at now." Kirsche said:

"There are just a lot of people tired of the two-tier justice system, and they start saying some crazy things and doing some crazy things. That doesn't make it okay, but it's just the consequence of where we are at now, unfortunately."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The clip from the VTuber's broadcast shared by @NBinted on X on May 3, 2025, has gone viral, garnering over 2 million impressions within two days. Later on in the stream, Kirsche called out both sides for advocating violence via speech and said:

"I don't like seeing this kind of, like, violence against other people. Not that words are violence, but there are people advocating for violence on both sides. And I don't like seeing that."

Ad

VTuber Kirsche calls X user a 'hypocrite' for wanting to close down Shiloh Hendrix's fundraiser

As mentioned earlier, Kirsche was reacting to a specific post by an X user named Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) when she gave her remarks about Shiloh Hendrix's fundraising online. The VTuber called out the social media user, claiming they are hypocritical for wanting to shut down the charity drive because the same platform allowed the Karmelo Anthony fundraiser.

Ad

The Twitch streamer said:

"Bostonians against Mayor Wu, unfortunately, seems like a giga c**k. 'The fact that you can raise money for calling a 5-year-old the N word is insane. Hope they shut down her campaign.' They shouldn't. They didn't shut down Karmelo Anthony's campaign, so getting mad at this just outs you as a very hypocritical person."

Ad

Ad

Timestamp 2:57:10

Kirsche went on to read the X user's bio and insinuated that they were racist against white people for opposing Shiloh Hendrix:

"[Reading the X user's bio] 'No racism, no hate.' No racism, no hate, unless it's against white people, I guess."

At the time of writing, Shiloh Hendrix has raised over $615K through her fundraiser on the GiveSendGo website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More