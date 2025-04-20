"This is fake": Adin Ross responds as claims about him donating $250k to Metcalf family goes viral

An X post claiming Kick streamer Adin Ross donated $250,000 to the Metcalf family went viral on April 19, 2025, garnering over 1.3 million views. The post received a Community note on X claiming the news was fake. Adin responded and confirmed the news to be fake, but donated $10,000 after learning about the incident.

X user @clippedszn posted that the streamer donated $250,000 after a 17-year-old student named Austin Metcalf was stabbed to death by another teenager, Karmelo Anthony:

“Adin Ross donated $250,000 to the Metcalf family after their son Austin was murdered by Karmelo Anthony.”

Adin clarified that he did not donate $250,000 like the post claimed, and said:

“This is fake. But I just donated, for real on the actual GoFundMe.”

Adin Ross donated $10,000 on GoFundMe (Image via GoFundMe)

The GoFundMe page for Austin Metcalf has accumulated $479,179 in donations, with Adin Ross mentioned as one of the top donors at the time of writing.

Adin Ross speaks out against Karmelo Anthony’s bail

In a viral clip that surfaced on April 18, 2025, Adin Ross spoke out against Karmelo Anthony getting bail. The streamer said:

“Bro, I know we don’t talk about politics and s**t, like that but that s**t really pissed off with what’s going on in the world right now with you know who bro. Chalk me s**t. Bro, I try to bite my tongue nowaways bro, but I ain’t gonna lie bro, but how do I not bro. I have a platform for a reason, I can say whatever the f**k I want. (reads chat) What do you mean who? He k**led someone and he’s out, how does that work? Like bro, he’s literally…like what. What? What do you mean ‘stop’? I’m dead serious. He literally stabbed him and he’s out like bro what?”

Adin, who was recently unbanned on Twitch, claimed he should get to say whatever he wants because that’s “what streaming is about.” He said that if he were to face a ban for his views, then other political streamers must also get banned on Twitch along with him.

The streamer urged his viewers to contact teachers and parents if they get bullied in school instead of “k**ling” classmates. Adin said he was shocked that he even had to speak about the issue.

In other news, Adin set up a new Kick feature that lets fans seemingly pay for their college and mortgage. The system is similar to Twitch’s channel points, and it lets viewers redeem rewards from the streamer.

