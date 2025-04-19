Adin Ross sets up new Kick feature that lets fans seemingly pay for their college and mortgage, as well as chance to get "free Tesla"

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross recently set up the list of rewards for his viewers following the launch of the platform's latest feature, Channel Points. For those unaware, the feature was launched on April 13, 2025, and was essentially designed to boost viewer engagement. Viewers can now earn "points" by watching a specific streamer's channel on Kick.
It's worth noting that the points earned by watching a streamer's channel can not be transferred to another streamer. Additionally, the value set for each channel point target is determined by the streamer. In Adin Ross's case, he is offering some pretty attractive rewards, including paying his viewers' mortgages.
He said:
"Pay mortgage? How much do mortgages cost? Half a million dollars? I mean, come on, f**k it. 'Pay mortgage, I'll pay your mortgage, on God.' We'll make it like five Ms (5 million channel points)."
Aside from offering to pay mortgages, the streamer also proposed paying off tuition fees (1.5 million channel points), saying:
"That means if you watch my stream, you either A. I could pay your mortgage or B. I could pay your college tuition or C. Someone gets shot or tazed in the warehouse."
The clip was shared by verified X user Ryan (@scubaryan_), who also claimed that Adin Ross was offering a "Free Tesla." He wrote:
"Other Options: FREE Telsa, FREE PC, FREE Shopping Spree."
How to set up the Channel Points feature for your Kick channel?
Kick streamers can now easily set up the new Channel Points feature for their streams. To do this, they will need to go to the Creator Dashboard, click on the 'Community' section, and then select the 'Channel Points' tab. From there, they can add or customize rewards for their viewers.
Streamers can customize the name of their Channel Points and assign specific colors to represent different rewards. For example, Adin Ross changed his reward color from yellow to green. However, it's important to note that the colors are purely cosmetic and don't affect the actual rewards.
Currently, there’s no edit option available. So, if a creator makes a typing error or wants to adjust an existing Channel Point reward, they'll need to delete it and create a new one from scratch.
Of course, this isn’t the only new feature on Kick that has caught users' attention. Earlier this week, the platform also introduced the multistreaming feature, allowing creators to broadcast simultaneously on Kick, Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms.
The multistreaming feature is part of Kick’s Partner Program. That said, Kick has clarified that horizontal multistreaming, which excludes platforms like YouTube Shorts and TikTok, will result in a 50% reduction in revenue.