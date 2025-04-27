"The goat does it again": Internet reacts as Twitch streamer CDawgVA raises over $1 million for charity during Cyclethon 4

Twitch streamer Connor "CDawgVA" has managed to raise over $1 million for charity as part of his recurring charity marathon, the Cyclethon, with him just concluding the fourth iteration of the streaming marathon. The Cyclethons are always held in Japan.

Ad

Broadcasting over fifteen days while cycling through Japan, CDawgVA has managed to raise more than $1,069,500 for the Immune Deficiency Foundation through his and his team's efforts.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans and content creators alike have been congratulating CDawgVA and his team for managing to raise such a substantial amount for charitable purposes, managing to break his record for the most money raised by him through such an event:

"LET’S FREAKING GO, the goat does it again. You guys killed it congats!!" wrote Twitch streamer Shylily (@shylilytwitch)

"You guys did amazing!!! Thank you for the incredible work you do and everyone for donating!! Great work everyone, so lovely to see positivity like this," wrote Twitch streamer MysticLight (@Mystic_Lights)

Ad

"AHH SO PROUD OF EVERYONE!! OVER 1 MILLION RAISED!! W COMMUNITY," wrote Twitch streamer Rainhoe (@RainhoeVT)

"LEGEN~DARY! job crushing last years total, and a fantastic week of fun :D Thanks for all the hard work!" wrote X user @LukeB4tt

Meanwhile, many fans expressed appreciation for the marathon, stating that they enjoyed watching CDawgVA's adventure through Japan:

"Congrats!!! So glad to have witnessed it all!! This is an amazing community!!" wrote X user @ChibiEdward_ttv

Ad

"I love you guys so much. Thank you so much for doing this every year. Cyclethon is genuinely the best time of the year and im so happy that every year we raise more and more for a great cause. Thank you." wrote X user @Tom_TheHedgehog

What is the Cyclethon marathon hosted by CDawgVA?

The Cyclethon marathon is a recurring Twitch streaming marathon broadcast on CDawgVA's channel. It typically involves the streamer traversing large areas in Japan on a bicycle while accompanied by fellow content creators and celebrity guests such as YouTube star Felix "PewDiePie," who has joined CDawgVA in Cyclethon 3 and 4.

This time, the fifteen-day-long marathon began on April 13, 2025, in Hokkaido and ended on April 27, 2025, in Tokyo. The events also aim to raise awareness about his friend and Twitch VTuber Ironmouse, who suffers from Common Variable Immunodeficiency (CVID), a primary immunodeficiency disorder. This causes her to have a weakened immune system, which makes her vulnerable to getting serious and recurring infections.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More