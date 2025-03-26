PewDiePie controversies: 5 times the YouTuber made headlines for controversial reasons

YouTube veteran Felix Kjellberg, aka "PewDiePie," is often considered one of the most successful content creators and gamers in the online space. He became the first YouTuber on the platform to reach 100 million subscribers and remained the most subscribed YouTuber for several years (August 15, 2013, to November 14, 2022).

Despite the accolades and online success, PewDiePie has also faced several controversies. This article will look to list five such incidents that have drawn significant attention and backlash.

5 times PewDiePie ended up in the headlines due to controversial reasons

1) N-Word controversy

Back in September 2017, PewDiePie was streaming the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). At one point in the stream, Felix's teammate was knocked down. However, before he could attempt to revive him, the enemies finished him off.

In reaction, the YouTuber uttered the N-word:

"What a f**king ni**er! Geez, oh my god! What the f**k! Sorry, but what the f**k? What a f**king a**hole. I don't mean that in a bad way, but Jesus! Why would he do that?"

This naturally evoked several strong reactions against the YouTuber. Felix later uploaded an apology on his YouTube page, stating that he had said the word in the heat of the moment.

2) B*tch Lasagna Controversy

PewDiePie's diss track against T-Series caused controversy (Image via Instagram/@PewDiePie and @T-Series)

During PewDiePie's online feud with T-Series in 2018 — when he was competing with them for the title of the most-subscribed YouTube channel — the YouTuber released a diss track against them titled B*tch Lasagna.

While some people found the song humorous, many considered it offensive, with some even accusing PewDiePie of racism. The backlash was significant enough that T-Series sought a court order from the Delhi High Court to have his diss tracks removed from YouTube.

3) Christchurch Mosque shooting controversy

PewDiePie became indirectly linked to a horrific incident in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15, 2019. A self-proclaimed white supremacist livestreamed the mosque shootings, in which 51 people were killed, and uttered the phrase "Subscribe to PewDiePie" before the attack.

The entire incident was a shocking moment for the online community and had a significant impact on YouTube. PewDiePie later urged his followers to abandon the online competition with T-Series, as it had taken a dark turn.

4) Anti-Semitic allegations

PewDiePie paid two individuals to hold up a controversial sign (Image via YouTube/@Deleted Videos - DV)

Back in 2017, PewDiePie uploaded a YouTube video focusing on trolling the freelance platform Fiverr. He wanted to see how far service providers would go. As part of the joke, he paid two individuals to hold up a sign that read "D**th to All Jews."

Despite being meant as satire, the stunt sparked significant controversy, with many accusing him of anti-Semitism. He later came forward and apologized, admitting that he had taken the joke too far.

"I'm sorry for the words that I used, as I know they offended people...and I admit that the joke itself went too far."

As a consequence of this controversy, Disney had severed its ties with the YouTuber (he had been associated with Disney via Maker Studios).

5) Endorsement of an alleged anti-Semitic channel

In December 2018, PewDiePie recommended E;R, a channel accused of promoting alt-right content, praising its Death Note review. Unbeknownst to him and many of his fans, the channel had previously shared controversial takes, including anti-Semitic content and Nazi propaganda.

PewDiePie later removed the original video and uploaded a new one in the same month. In his response, he denied being an alt-right individual but admitted that it was an honest mistake.

