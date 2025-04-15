Jasontheween seemingly says the N-word on Twitch stream with FaZe Adapt

Twitch streamer Jason “Jasontheween” seemingly said the N-word during a broadcast on April 14, 2025. The streamer was present at a store with fellow FaZe Clan member Alexander “Adapt,” where they were shopping for sports memorabilia. Jason seemed to say the N-word and immediately covered his face as Adapt looked at him in shock.

Ad

After seemingly hearing the N-word, Alexander asked:

“Never done what now?”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Jason responded by saying:

“Negotiate.”

After Alexander seemed shocked by what he heard, Jason tried to clarify the situation and said:

“This is why I started reading, bro, so I could prevent this s**t.”

Other Jasontheween controversies involving the N-word

This was not the first time that Jasonthween has run into a controversial situation involving the N-word. The streamer has openly used the word multiple times during his livestreams. A clip surfaced on July 23, 2024, showing FaZe Clan members reacting to Jason using the N-word on Maxwell “Plaqueboymax’s” broadcast.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Richard “Banks,” Rani “Stable Ronaldo,” Adapt, Jerry “Silky,” and other personalities played a clip on stream where Jason screamed out the N-word. Maxwell immediately facepalmed himself after looking at the clip. Other members were confused about why Jason screamed the N-word.

In a separate incident on September 25, 2024, Plaqueboymax dared Jasontheween to say the N-word:

“Say ni**a.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jason responded to Maxwell, saying:

“Okay ni**a, now what?”

Maxwell did not expect the streamer to say the word and jumped back on his chair. He asked Jason to say “b**ch a** ni**a” and immediately received a response from him with the same words.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On December 11, 2024, Jasontheween revealed that he had stopped using the N-word. In a broadcast with Silky and Nick “Lacy,” he said that he went to school with African-American and Mexican students, which is why he used the N-word. Silky told Jason during the conversation:

“How can you say it (the N-word) in a not racist way, unless you are not Black?”

Jasontheween is not the only streamer who has faced controversial moments for using the N-word on streaming platforms. In February 2025, Emily “ExtraEmily” seemingly used the word on stream and faced backlash from her viewers.

Ad

In a similar incident, Kick content creator Chargeyy came under fire for using the word during an NBA 2K24 livestream. He ignored the incident and never addressed it in front of his viewers.

In other news, Kai Cenat appeared in a commercial with 7x WWE champion Becky Lynch. The personalities came together to promote a finance company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhimannu Das Abhimannu Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. His writing journey started after he drew the attention of websites dedicated to Hearthstone, a game he'd played competitively. Since then, he has worked for multiple organizations. He has nearly 10 years of journalistic experience and over 3,500 articles to his name. He has also interviewed prominent esports teams like Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, and Bleed Esports.



Abhimannu's love of gaming was inspired by Pokemon Gold, which he played on a borrowed Gameboy Color at the age of eight. These days, he mostly sticks to multiplayer titles like Apex Legends, The Finals, etc. He is also particularly fond of Stardew Valley.



Abhimannu's hobbies are watching soccer and trying new dishes. Know More