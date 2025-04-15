Jasontheween seemingly says the N-word on Twitch stream with FaZe Adapt

Twitch streamer Jason “Jasontheween” seemingly said the N-word during a broadcast on April 14, 2025. The streamer was present at a store with fellow FaZe Clan member Alexander “Adapt,” where they were shopping for sports memorabilia. Jason seemed to say the N-word and immediately covered his face as Adapt looked at him in shock.
After seemingly hearing the N-word, Alexander asked:
“Never done what now?”
Jason responded by saying:
“Negotiate.”
After Alexander seemed shocked by what he heard, Jason tried to clarify the situation and said:
“This is why I started reading, bro, so I could prevent this s**t.”
Other Jasontheween controversies involving the N-word
This was not the first time that Jasonthween has run into a controversial situation involving the N-word. The streamer has openly used the word multiple times during his livestreams. A clip surfaced on July 23, 2024, showing FaZe Clan members reacting to Jason using the N-word on Maxwell “Plaqueboymax’s” broadcast.
Richard “Banks,” Rani “Stable Ronaldo,” Adapt, Jerry “Silky,” and other personalities played a clip on stream where Jason screamed out the N-word. Maxwell immediately facepalmed himself after looking at the clip. Other members were confused about why Jason screamed the N-word.
In a separate incident on September 25, 2024, Plaqueboymax dared Jasontheween to say the N-word:
“Say ni**a.”
Jason responded to Maxwell, saying:
“Okay ni**a, now what?”
Maxwell did not expect the streamer to say the word and jumped back on his chair. He asked Jason to say “b**ch a** ni**a” and immediately received a response from him with the same words.
On December 11, 2024, Jasontheween revealed that he had stopped using the N-word. In a broadcast with Silky and Nick “Lacy,” he said that he went to school with African-American and Mexican students, which is why he used the N-word. Silky told Jason during the conversation:
“How can you say it (the N-word) in a not racist way, unless you are not Black?”
Jasontheween is not the only streamer who has faced controversial moments for using the N-word on streaming platforms. In February 2025, Emily “ExtraEmily” seemingly used the word on stream and faced backlash from her viewers.
In a similar incident, Kick content creator Chargeyy came under fire for using the word during an NBA 2K24 livestream. He ignored the incident and never addressed it in front of his viewers.
In other news, Kai Cenat appeared in a commercial with 7x WWE champion Becky Lynch. The personalities came together to promote a finance company.