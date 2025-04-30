April 2025 was one of the most dramatic months in VTuber community, here's why

VTubers are online streamers or content creators who use digital avatars as their internet personas. These creators are present across multiple platforms, including Twitch, Kick, and YouTube. April 2025 was a pivotal and emotionally charged month for the community, which saw multiple instances of drama and controversy, including graduations and landmark performances.

Ad

For context, a "graduation" for VTubers refers to a creator's retirement from their virtual persona or departure from their affiliated agency. Generally, this is considered to be a positive transition, potentially bringing new opportunities. However, the cause for these transitions may stem from personal reasons, health issues, or creative differences.

Looking at one of the VTuber community's most dramatic months

The VTuber market continues to develop in the commercial space, with projections showing positive growth in terms of creator followers as well as industry revenue. For example, a prominent member of the community, Twitch streamer Ironmouse, broke Kai Cenat's all-time subscriber record at the time. During this period, Ironmouse amassed over 314,000 active subscribers.

Ad

Trending

In terms of industry growth, the VTuber market was valued at approximately $6.93 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $11.82 billion in 2025, with an anticipated growth to $849.95 billion by 2033.

Part of why the industry grows is the drama factor. April 2025 was a tumultuous month for the VTuber community, marked by significant controversies and organizational challenges. This article will break down some of the most prominent instances of drama within the community in April.

Ad

Pekora-Nintendo controversy

Some of Usada Pekora's VTuber outfits (Images via Hololive)

Hololive agency's Usada Pekora was labelled a hacker in early April after they discovered a rare "Old Sea Map" in a used Pokémon Emerald cartridge during a March 29 stream. Pekora faced scrutiny mainly because this particular map is obtainable only through certain limited, special events held in 2005.

Ad

Reportedly, while purchasing a "large number of used cartridges off auction websites," Pekora received a hacked game cartridge.

Nintendo then contacted the Hololive-affiliated Cover Corporation to have Pekora's stream removed. The VTuber later addressed the controversy, labeling it a "gray zone" and halting her quest for Mew to avoid promoting potentially inauthentic gameplay.

Gawr Gura graduation

Ad

Another prominent Hololive alumni, Gawr Gura, announced her graduation via a statement issued by the agency. The statement mentions that Gura is officially due to depart on May 1 and expresses gratefulness for her "remarkable contributions.":

"To all the fans who have shown their unwavering love and support, we sincerely thank you. While we understand that this news may be difficult for many, we deeply respect and support Gura's decision as she begins her next chapter. We are endlessly grateful for Gura's remarkable contributions and wish her nothing but success and happiness on her journey forward."

Ad

Regarding the motivation behind Gawr Gura's decision to leave, the VTuber cited "disagreements with management and company direction" as the main reason:

"It was incredibly exciting, but also very intense, and unexpected to be suddenly surrounded by so many eyes and expectations."

The Sinder-Nanoless controversy

Nanoless (right) accused Sinder (left) of manipulation in April 2025 (Images via @SinderVTuber, @Nanoless_/X)

In late April, Twitch VTuber Sinder was accused by her fellow digital creator Nanoless of manipulation. Along with Sinder, Nanoless placed her manager, REDACTED, also known as RED, under the spotlight for the same accusations."

Ad

"I wanted to share my experience with Sinder and Red manipulating me, using me, and dragging me into drama, while sabotaging, slandering & spreading lies about people I thought were her closest friends. Not only do I no longer wish to work with Sinder, but I want to share what I’ve endured over the years & shed light on what she has been doing behind people’s backs to protect artists and friends that may be experiencing something similar."

Ad

To support her accusations, Nanoless posted a compilation of her allegations with supporting evidence in a Google Doc, which was shared publicly on X.

In the Google Doc, Nanoless shared screenshots of the two allegedly "speaking ill of other creators and spreading rumors." Also in her document, Nanoless shared a variety of claims, including allegations of the two issuing an exclusivity contract without pay, and that Sinder and Red are in a romantic relationship.

Ad

Matara Kan graduation

Matara Kan and VShojo are parting ways (Images via @MataraKan/X)

Adding to the list of April 2025 graduations, Matara Kan announced her departure from VShojo, an agency similar to Hololive. This move was made nearly a year and a half after she signed her first contract with the agency.

Ad

This time around, it would seem that the agency decided to part ways with the creator rather than the opposite. In her announcement, Kan appreciated her fellow streamers and said:

"VShojo made the decision to part ways with me on March 6th, effective May 5th... I wish the remaining talent in VShojo the best of luck in their activities, I love them very much and I will carry on being their bug Auntie."

Ad

Overall, both parties appreciated each other, with VShojo expressing gratefulness for Matara Kan's contributions, detailing that the decision to part ways was made with "careful thought and consideration."

Ike Eveland's graduation

Expand Tweet

Ad

Just as April came to a close, English-speaking VTuber Ike Eveland announced that he would be leaving Nijisanji, a Japanese agency. In an emotional farewell message, Eveland touched on "the impact" his "numerous absences have had."

Eveland took accountability for not being as present regarding his duties towards Nijisanji and explained the "personal challenges" he's faced along the way, including mental health battles.

"I want to sincerely thank all of you for your patience and understanding during my prolonged absence. I deeply apologize for any confusion inconvenience it may have caused. It's time I take full responsibility for the impact my numerous absences have had. Over the years, I've faced a number of personal challenges—many of which I failed to address properly or communicate openly. Mental health has been a significant factor, but I also recognize that I did not fulfill my duties as a NIJISANJI EN liver."

Ad

Notably, this decision was not just to leave Nijisanji, but to leave the overall "online space for good" to prioritize his health.

Nanashi Mumei's graduation livestream gets struck by Sony

Ad

On April 27, VTuber Nanashi Mumei streamed their highly-anticipated 3D graduation concert, featuring seven songs, including their original track Mumei, and a collaborative performance of Hello / How are You with her fellow English-speaking Promise Hololive members, including Hakos Baelz, IRyS, and Ouro Kronii.

Unexpectedly, within 24 hours of the stream's archive or Video On Demand (VOD) being uploaded on YouTube, Sony Music Entertainment (SME) issued a copyright strike, leading to the VOD's removal from YouTube.

This move from SME garnered significant backlash online, with many Mumei fans criticizing the corporation for the timing and nature of the strike. Some speculated that the strike stems from certain cover songs performed and was potentially driven by an automated SME content ID system, a scenario which has occurred in Hololive's past.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More