"I will continue streaming": VTuber Matara Kan addresses VShojo parting ways with her after one and a half years

Twitch streamer and VTuber Matara Kan recently discussed her exit from VShojo, which will officially and formally take place on May 5, 2025. The streamer has been with the organization for nearly eighteen months. With the date of her departure nearing, she has stated that she will continue to broadcast as a free agent.

Thanking her fellow streamers for their support over the years while she was a part of VShojo, Matara Kan wrote:

"VShojo made the decision to part ways with me on March 6th, effective May 5th. I thank the Girls (+Kuro) for the great times we had together and the wonderful moments we shared in the last ~18 months. I wish the remaining talent in VShojo the best of luck in their activities, I love them very much and I will carry on being their bug Auntie. I will continue streaming as Matara Kan because I am Matara Kan and I hope the Momo’s can still cheer me on, even if I won’t be Matara Kan of VShojo~"

VShojo announces parting ways with VTuber Matara

US-based talent agency and VTuber management company VShojo recently announced that it will part ways with Twitch streamer Matara on May 5, 2025, as part of a decision made by the organization with "careful thought and consideration".

The streamer debuted with the organization on October 15, 2023, with her debut as a VTuber happening while affiliated with the group. No further details about the reason behind the decision to let her go have been released thus far.

On April 28, 2025, VShojo made a post on X, announcing the exit of Matara from the organization:

"Dear Community Members, We want to share that, after careful thought and consideration, we've made the difficult decision to formally part ways with Matara on May 5, 2025. We're genuinely grateful for everything she's brought to VShojo and wish her the best moving forward."

Further, calling for Matara and the organization to be treated with "kindness" and "respect", VShojo's post read:

"Goodbyes are never easy, and we understand many of you deeply care about Matara, as we do. The best way to support us both right now is with kindness, understanding, and respect for everyone's feelings and privacy during this transition. We're committed to our incredible talent, community, and the values we share. Thank you all for your empathy and continued support."

