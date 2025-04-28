Who is Bao The Whale? VTuber's controversy involving Sinder explained

A major controversy has erupted within the VTuber community, with prominent streamers Sinder and Bao The Whale embroiled in a conflict. For those unfamiliar, Bao The Whale, also known as "Bao," is a well-known figure in the livestreaming and content creation spheres. She is an independent virtual content creator, currently affiliated with United Talent.

Bao The Whale created her Twitch channel in December 2015 and has since amassed 589,418 followers. She has over 1,361 hours of broadcasting in the Just Chatting category. Bao The Whale is also an avid gamer, having played 265 games on her channel.

VTuber Bao The Whale's Twitch channel statistics (Image via twitchtracker.com)

In addition to Twitch, the self-described "52-hertz whale" has a large following on YouTube, with over 959,000 subscribers. She also co-hosts The Bikini Bottoms podcast with fellow VTubers Shylily and Numi.

Sinder and Bao The Whale controversy explained

On April 26, 2025, VTuber artist Nanoless posted a 12-page document on X, announcing the end of their collaboration with Sinder.

While claiming that the content creator and her former manager, REDACTED, also known as "RED," "manipulated and used" them, Nanoless accused the two of "slandering, sabotaging, and spreading lies" about other VTubers.

One of the individuals that Nanoless name-dropped was Bao, writing:

"In addition to spreading ill rumors they also complain and accuse Bao of giving “their” editor too much work, resulting in the editor not having any time for new clients which will be important later on. The screenshots below show them showing their affection & appreciation immediately followed by spreading rumors & lies to make other clients appear problematic to manipulate any future decisions regarding commissions."

Sinder eventually responded through her Google Doc, titled "My Apology." While claiming that she "does not condone anything" about REDACTED's remarks about Bao The Whale, the VTuber admitted to being upset with the Twitch streamer:

"Yes, Red and I were initially upset when Bao hired my editor, and I took it personally when I shouldn’t have. I felt as if maybe my content wasn’t good enough, or like I wasn’t paying enough for his work. But I accepted it and was happy for him for getting that bag and supporting one of my friends at the same time. And yes, I was also upset when Sac, the Boss Rush MV editor, had told us that he won’t be working on any future projects with us and would instead be working exclusively for Bao. But Red got it in his head that it was Bao’s fault that it happened, and seemingly held a grudge against her for it."

On the sixth page of the document, Sinder apologized to Bao, claiming she was "disgusted with herself for buying into the narrative that her friends were competition." She added:

"To Bao: Since the start, I’ve always admired you and how genuine you’ve always been to everyone. I wouldn’t be here without you, either. I'm disgusted with myself for buying into the narrative that my friends were "competition". I've never had such genuine friendships in my life. Especially with you, we've gotten to know each other so well online and in person. You’ve already been through so much and the last thing I'd want to do is cause more harm. But I did.

Apologizing for her actions, Sinder added:

I’m sorry for not reaching out sooner about these ideas that were put into my head. I wish we would've been able to talk about this, too. I didn't know about the severity of things that had been said and theorized about my own friends behind my back until now. It's my fault for not realizing the things Red was saying about you."

An excerpt from Sinder's document (Image via x.com/SinderVTuber)

Bao The Whale responds to Sinder's apology

On April 28, 2025, Bao The Whale responded to Sinder's apology by confronting her about her claims of not knowing anything about the situation. Stating that if the content creator wanted to apologize to her, she had to do it "properly" and "stop hiding" behind RED.

Bao wrote:

"How? How can you say you didn’t know? I showed you both my base model sketch from Nano at Weebcon. We walked on stage and performed together. You were in the group chat where I shared my sadness over Nano suddenly cancelling my model after we were so close to begin Live2D and rigging. And to now find out that just the day before I shared my sadness, this is the conversation that happened that ruined months of debut prep, planning, merch preparation. If you want to apologize to me, please do it properly, and stop hiding behind Red."

In addition to Bao The Whale, VTubers Silvervale and Shylily have responded to Sinder's apology following the controversy.

