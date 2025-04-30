"I take full responsibility": Popular VTuber Ike Eveland announces graduation

Ike Eveland, a popular English-speaking VTuber affiliated with Nijisanji, has announced his graduation. On April 30, 2025, the content creator took to X to declare that he would be leaving the Japanese VTuber agency that same day.

While apologizing to the community for his extended absence, Ike Eveland talked about "a number of personal challenges" that he had "failed to address properly":

"First, I want to sincerely thank all of you for your patience and understanding during my prolonged absence. I deeply apologize for any confusion inconvenience it may have caused. It's time I take full responsibility for the impact my numerous absences have had. Over the years, I've faced a number of personal challenges—many of which I failed to address properly or communicate openly. Mental health has been a significant factor, but I also recognize that I did not fulfill my duties as a NIJISANJI EN liver."

Furthermore, Ike Eveland expressed regret for not stepping forward "sooner":

"I regret not stepping forward sooner. My lack of action and transparency affected not only my work but also the trust placed in me, and for that, I am truly sorry. It has become clear to me that the responsibilities of this role exceed what I can handle. This experience has been a crucial reminder that mental health must be prioritized and should never be used as a justification for avoiding accountability. After a great deal of reflection, I've made the difficult decision to step away from the online space for good. I apologize for any difficulties this may create."

Nijisanji issues statement regarding Ike Eveland's abrupt graduation

Nijisanji EN also released a statement regarding Ike Eveland's graduation. On April 30, 2025, the organization announced it would be parting ways with the VTuber on the same day, at Japan Standard Time.

Wishing the virtual YouTuber well for his future endeavors, Nijisanji said:

"Since his debut in December 2021 as part of the first all-male unit in NIJISANJI EN, he has surprised us all time and time again with the range between his calm demeanor and his powerful singing. We cannot thank him enough for his hard work and achievements as a NIJISANJI EN Liver in these past 3 years, and sincerely wish him the best as he moves on to the next steps of his life."

Additionally, the Tokyo-based company disclosed that Ike Eveland's social media accounts will remain public until April 30, 2025, JST, with fan letters being accepted until May 30, 2025, JST.

