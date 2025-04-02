Top 5 most popular VTubers on Twitch (March 2025)

VTubers have grown in popularity on Twitch, and viewers can find them in almost every streaming category. The trend originated in Japan with Kizuna AI and spread globally over time. Major VTuber agencies like Hololive and Nijisanji helped introduce waves of virtual streamers to the global audience by offering better production quality, sponsorship deals, and legal protection.

Digital personas and animated avatars help content creators express themselves anonymously. Over the years, VTubing has crossed several milestones, with Ironmouse breaking Kai Cenat’s Twitch subscriber records in October 2024 being a breakout moment. Traditional streamers like Imane “Pokimane” and Ludwig have also tried out digital avatars amidst the growing trend.

This article names five streamers ranked by their total watch hours in March 2025.

Top 5 VTubers on Twitch from March 2025

1) Ironmouse

Ironmouse thanks her fans for their support (Image via X || @ironmouse)

Ironmouse was the most popular Vtuber with over 1.68 million hours of watch time in March 2025. She is one of the founding members of the talent group VShojo and has helped popularize digital content creators on Twitch. She won the Best Vtuber award at the Streamer Awards 2024, making it her second win at the event.

The streamer started Vtubing because of a chronic illness that limits her mobility. Ironmouse is known for her Just Chatting, gaming, and music content. She also frequently collaborates with fellow content creator Connor “CDawgVA” and even inspired Kai Cenat to build a school in Nigeria.

2) Kanae Channel

Kanae was the second-most popular Vtuber on Twitch in March 2025 with over 1.66 million hours of watch time. He has been part of the popular Japanese talent company NIJISANJI since 2018 and is known for his competitive gaming skills.

Kanae is one of the top Japanese Apex Legends streamers and has participated in professional esports events. The content creator stopped playing the game after it developed several issues with its ranked system. He is also famous for his singing skills and has posted many original songs on his YouTube channel.

3) Zentreya

Zentreya celebrates her Streamer Awards nomination (Image via X || @zentreya)

Zentreya has been part of Ironmouse’s VShojo group since 2020. She is one of the biggest VTubers on Twitch who does not use a microphone, instead choosing to communicate with her chat using text-to-speech (TTS). However, the Vtuber has revealed her real voice through her cover songs on YouTube.

The content creator is known for her VRChat content, but she also plays triple-A games like DOOM Eternal, Mario Party, and Tekken 8. Zentreya also collaborates with other VShojo VTubers to play Dungeons and Dragons and Lethal Company. She was nominated for "Best Vtuber" at the Streamer Awards in 2024.

4) Hiiragi Tsurugi

Hiiragi Tsurugi is one of the top fighting game VTubers, known for his Street Fighter skills. He is a fourth-generation streamer from the content group Neo-Porte. The content creator had over 812,000 hours of watch time in March 2025, making him one of the top fighting game streamers on Twitch.

The streamer often collaborates with fellow Neo-Porte content creator Aogiri Eito for his Valorant and League of Legends streams. Moreover, when Tsurugi isn't playing competitive games, he spends time in Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto (GTA), and Elden Ring.

5) Shiranami Ramune

Shiranami Ramune is associated with the VSPO! Vtuber group. Her content group is focused on competitive multiplayer games, and she collaborates with other VTubers to play Valorant, Apex Legends, and other multiplayer games.

In recent months, she switched to Monster Hunter: World and completed the game with other VTubers. She also plans to explore other games in the series in future livestreams. Shiranami Ramune had over 700,000 hours of watch time in March 2025, making her the fifth most popular VTuber last month.

Multiple Hololive VTubers are graduating this year, which has disappointed fans worldwide. Popular creator Nanashi Mumei will quit the organization and plans to host her final livestream on April 28, 2025.

