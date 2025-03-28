List of Hololive VTubers who graduated in 2025

Hololive, one of the biggest VTuber (Virtual YouTuber) agencies, has nearly 100 active talents. It is owned by Japanese tech entertainment company Cover Corp and has been functional since 2017. Some big names have become associated with it over the years, and a few have also exited it.

"Graduating" refers to the act of departing from a company. This term is used across other VTuber agencies.

2025 has seen some big names leave Hololive. Here is a list of talents that have graduated or are confirmed to be graduating from the organization in 2025 so far:

Ceres Fauna (January 3, 2025)

Murasaki Shion (April 26, 2025)

Nanashi Mumei (April 28, 2025)

Why is VTuber Nanashi Mumei leaving Hololive?

Hololive's latest graduating streamer is Nanashi Mumei. On March 28, 2025, both Mumei and the agency announced the departure.

An official announcement on the Hololive English X page stated:

"We regret to announce that Nanashi Mumei of hololive English will be graduating on April 28th, 2025 (JST). Since her debut as a member of the group hololive English -Council- three and a half years ago, Mumei has touched the lives of many fans, contributing to the growth of hololive production worldwide. This news may be difficult for fans and everyone involved, but we respect and support Mumei in her decision as she embarks on this new chapter."

Mumei herself went live on her YouTube channel to address the situation. She confirmed that she is graduating due to "misalignments with the company" and health issues that prevented her from using her voice as freely as she would have liked:

"I will be graduating from Hololive on April 28, the reasons being internal misalignments with the company and chronic health issues affecting my ability to use my voice over the last two years. I made great efforts to find resolutions in all areas, but ultimately decided this made the most sense for myself."

VTuber Ceres Fauna, who officially left Hololive in January 2025, also stated that she had some disputes or disagreements with management. She said in a stream in December 2024:

"The reason for my graduation is disagreement with management. I have grown so much ever since joining. I love singing, I love performing for you. Because of you guys, I have been able to do so many things that I never imagined I would be able to."

For further context, when a VTuber leaves an agency like Hololive, they can no longer use their existing YouTube channel.

Typically, upon signing, the company retains the rights to the channel. The VTuber avatar, name, and associated channel are considered proprietary assets created and owned by Cover Corp.

