VTuber Usada Pekora and Nintendo controversy explained

Popular Japanese VTuber Usada Pekora has garnered attention on social media after Hololive, the agency that she is a part of, was issued a warning by gaming giant Nintendo. The catalyst for the situation can be traced back to Pekora's X post on March 30, 2025, when she announced a Pokemon livestream, during which she planned on catching Shiny Mew in Pokemon Emerald.

She wrote (Note: the following X post has been translated from Japanese to English using Google Translate):

"After this, from 7pm 🌟🌳 Pokemon Searching for Shiny Mew 🌳 Emerald ‼ is the only Pokemon where you can catch shiny Mew. Peko desperately wants a child just for Pekora ✨✨ Bring it to me!!! ▽ Waiting area ▽ (YouTube livestream link)."

However, Pekora was suspected of using a hacked Pokemon cartridge, as the Pocket Monster she wanted to capture was very rare to find in Pokemon Emerald.

According to Automaton Media, the VTuber purchased "large numbers of used cartridges off auction websites," and a hacked game cartridge allegedly came into her possession.

The YouTube livestream in which she played Pokemon Emerald to find Shiny Mew has now been set to private and is inaccessible.

COVER Corp., Hololive's parent company, issues statement regarding "game distribution suspected of violating guildes" following VTuber Usada Pekora's Pokemon livestream

On April 9, 2025, Hololive's parent company, COVER Corp., released a corporate notice in response to "game distribution suspected of violating guidelines." While disclosing that they consulted with Nintendo about a gaming livestream suspected of violating the guidelines, the Tokyo-based company described what the gaming giant said in response:

"We have consulted with Nintendo Co., Ltd., the distributor of the game software, regarding the content of a recent game stream that we suspect violated the guidelines, and have been discussing how to respond. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has responded as follows - The video will be made private as continuing to publish it may lead to misunderstandings. Avoid future video projects that pose a risk of violating the guidelines. Inform affiliated talents once again of the need to comply with the guidelines."

COVER Corp. also stated that they plan to "take measures and make improvements" to "educate and instruct" the VTubers who are affiliated with them.

Readers can access COVER Corp's corporate statement by clicking here.

